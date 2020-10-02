Lambert: Bennetts Gives Us Something Different

Friday, 2nd Oct 2020 20:27 Boss Paul Lambert says new loan signing Keanan Bennetts will give the squad something different in wide areas. The 21-year-old joined for the season from Borussia Mönchengladbach earlier this afternoon. “He was brought to our attention a few weeks ago, I think he’s gone under the radar because Gladbach are a Bundesliga club, a massive club," Lambert told the official site. “It’s difficult to break in because of the way the club is. It’s a Champions League team. “From the bits I’ve seen, I think he might give us something dynamic. He’s quick and left-footed which is great. I’m looking forward to seeing how he does. “Hopefully he comes in and helps the same way Mark McGuinness has. Hopefully he comes in and gives us something different. If he does, then it’s a win-win for everybody.” Bennetts, who was with Tottenham as a youngster before his move to Germany in 2018, operates primarily as a left-sided forward, an area Lambert has been looking to strengthen this summer. “We felt in the wide areas we were a little bit short,” he added. “Young Jack [Lankester] coming back is a definite bonus but if I was to rely on Jack to play a lot of the games after the injury he had then I'd be foolish. “Freddie [Sears], Gwion [Edwards] and Judgey [Alan Judge] are there but we definitely needed something different.” Photo: ITFC



parkinshair added 21:08 - Oct 2

Always amazed by the amount of players we sign who give us something different. Welcome aboard though. 👍 0

