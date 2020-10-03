Tractor Girls Host Cambridge City Aiming to Continue 100 Per Cent Start

Saturday, 3rd Oct 2020 13:10 Ipswich Town Women will be aiming to continue their 100 per cent start to the season when they host Cambridge City at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe on Sunday afternoon (KO 2pm). The Tractor Girls currently sit fourth in FAWNL Division One South East but with a game in hand on leaders AFC Wimbledon and on the same points as the sides in second and third. “I think it’s definitely important not to step off the gas, we need to build on what we’ve already done and take it into the next few games and get more points on the board,” said right-back Maria Boswell, who made her debut in last week’s 3-0 victory at Billericay. The crowd is limited to 400 on a first come, first served basis. Entry costs £5 for adults, £3 for concessions with under-16s free with a paying adult. Meanwhile, the Tractor Girls have confirmed the signing of 23-year-old winger Sasha Adamson following a trial. Photo: Ross Halls



