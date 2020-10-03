Town Unchanged at MK Dons as Jackson Returns on Bench

Saturday, 3rd Oct 2020 14:18 Town boss Paul Lambert has named an unchanged team for this afternoon’s game away against the MK Dons, while Kayden Jackson and Alan Judge return to the 18. Tomas Holy continues in goal behind a back four of - from the right - skipper Luke Chambers, Toto Nsiala, James Wilson and Stephen Ward. In midfield Andre Dozzell is joined by Jon Nolan and Teddy Bishop, while Oli Hawkins is the central striker with Gwion Edwards to his right and Freddie Sears to his left. Jackson, who had been sidelined with a groin injury since pre-season, is on the bench for the first time this season and is joined by Alan Judge, who has missed the last two matches due to a hamstring problem. Luke Woolfenden, who has also been out with a groin injury, was initially named among the subs in error, and is at the ground, before the club issued a correction and included Emyr Huws instead. MK Dons boss Russell Martin makes five changes to the team which lost 2-0 at Crewe last week with veteran centre-half Richard Keogh, who the Blues were keen on in the summer, and Scott Fraser making their full debuts for the club. George Williams returns from injury to make his first appearance of the season, while David Kasumu and Daniel Harvie also come into the XI. MK Dons: Nicholls, Williams, Lewington, Keogh, Kasumu, Morris, Fraser, Sorensen, Mason, Harvie, Brittain. Subs: Walker, Poole, Cargill, O’Hora, Nombe, Houghton, Sorinola. Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Wilson, Ward, Dozzell, Nolan, Bishop, Edwards, Sears, Hawkins. Subs: Cornell, Kenlock, Woolfenden, Downes, Judge, Lankester, Jackson. Referee: Billy Rock (Hertfordshire). Photo: Matchday Images



LWNR2013 added 14:23 - Oct 3

Good

1

runningout added 14:32 - Oct 3

Got 1:1 written all over it :-) -1

Europablue added 14:35 - Oct 3

Got 2-0 town written all over it ;-) 0

