Przybek On Loan at Braintree

Saturday, 3rd Oct 2020 23:01

Blues keeper Adam Przybek made his debut for National League South Braintree Town as they beat Hashtag United 7-6 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

The 20-year-old is the second young Town keeper to be sent out on loan with Harry Wright having joined Swedish side GAIS last month. The 21-year-old is yet to make an appearance for the Gothenburg-based side.

Przybek, who made his one and so far only Blues first-team appearance at Peterborough in the EFL Trophy last season having signed after leaving West Brom in the summer of 2019, is set to join up with the Wales U21s squad on Monday ahead of their European Championships qualifier against Belgium in Leuven on Friday.

Elsewhere, U23s full-back Connor O’Reilly has moved to Bury Town on loan and made his second appearance as they beat Waltham Abbey 4-1 at the Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium in the FA Cup second qualifying round.

Meanwhile, the Blues’ U18s thrashed QPR 7-2 at Playford Road in Professional Development League Two South.

Photo: Matchday Images