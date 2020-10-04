Tractor Girls Game Now Behind Closed Doors at Playford Road

Sunday, 4th Oct 2020 10:23

Ipswich Town Women’s home game against Cambridge City this afternoon has moved to Playford Road and will be played behind closed doors due to a waterlogged pitch at Felixstowe & Walton’s Goldstar Ground (KO 3pm).

The pitch was inspected at 9am following heavy overnight rain and deemed unplayable.

Fans aren’t currently admitted to games at Playford Road, however, members of the new True Blue scheme will be able to watch the match on a live stream.

The Tractor Girls will be looking to continue their 100 per cent start to the season.

Photo: Ross Halls