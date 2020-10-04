Blues to Travel to Blackpool Next Saturday
Sunday, 4th Oct 2020 14:00
Town will travel to face Blackpool at Bloomfield Road next Saturday (KO 3pm) with the fixture against the Tangerines having been brought forward from Saturday 14th November.
Both the Blues and the Seasiders have had next weekend’s scheduled games postponed due to international calls for the opposition - Charlton and Sunderland respectively - so the decision was made to move the November match, which was due to take place during the next international week.
Blackpool are currently third bottom of League One having won one and lost three so far this season. Yesterday the Lancastrians were beaten 3-2 at home by new leaders Lincoln City.
Photo: Action Images
