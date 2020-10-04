Blues to Travel to Blackpool Next Saturday

Sunday, 4th Oct 2020 14:00 Town will travel to face Blackpool at Bloomfield Road next Saturday (KO 3pm) with the fixture against the Tangerines having been brought forward from Saturday 14th November. Both the Blues and the Seasiders have had next weekend’s scheduled games postponed due to international calls for the opposition - Charlton and Sunderland respectively - so the decision was made to move the November match, which was due to take place during the next international week. Blackpool are currently third bottom of League One having won one and lost three so far this season. Yesterday the Lancastrians were beaten 3-2 at home by new leaders Lincoln City. Photo: Action Images



Saxonblue74 added 14:02 - Oct 4

Wow! Some common sense! Didn't see that one coming! 4

getawig added 14:07 - Oct 4

Could have done with this weekend off. Lots of injuries players not quite ready the extra rest would have been useful 1

OwainG1992 added 14:18 - Oct 4

Great to hear. 0

dirtydingusmagee added 14:32 - Oct 4

we have postponed games in past for internationals, dont want injuries ect, now we actually DO have players out we are going to play a game rearranged at short notice ! there will be some mumbling if this goes pear shaped . 1

BryanPlug added 14:32 - Oct 4

Good. They need to play as many games as possible in case there’s another lockdown. 1

MickMillsTash added 14:44 - Oct 4

Its a dangerous game for us- based on last seasons away game we're going to need some more muscle in the midfield.

1

Mark added 14:47 - Oct 4

I am pleased about this, I would prefer to keep the games coming rather than play catch up later. I know we have some injuries but we also have a big squad with cover in all positions. We need to keep playing and keep winning. 1

londontractorboy57 added 14:58 - Oct 4

getawig Have a rest your having a laugh they have hardly played since last March thats half the trouble with getting the injuries squad rotation international breaks ......... 1

