Tractor Girls Win Again to Top Table

Sunday, 4th Oct 2020 19:47 Ipswich Town Women hit the top of FAWNL Division One South East after beating Cambridge City 4-0 at Playford Road this afternoon with Georgia Allen, Anna Grey and Paige Peake (two, one pen) the goalscorers. The game was moved to Playford Road behind closed doors this morning after the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe failed a pitch inspection following the overnight rain. Allen, making her first start for the Blues, opened the scoring in only the second minute with a header. Grey hit the post on 15 but five minutes later made it 2-0 when she rebounded a Peake effort saved by the keeper. Peake herself made it three nine minutes after the break with a shot from the edge of the box, then completed the scoring from the penalty spot in the 77th minute. The Tractor Girls have won all three of their games so far this season and manager Joe Sheehan is delighted with the way they have got their season up and running. “It’s been a really good start,” he said. “It’s good to get another three points on the board. It’s up to us to keep building on that going forward.” Town: Williamson, Boswell (Rossiter 26), Hubbard (c), Cooper, Biggs (Thomas 66), King, Grey, Allen (Sutherland 66), Peskett, Lafayette, Peake. Unused: Meollo, Abrehart. Photo: Ross Halls



JimmyJooJarJee added 20:06 - Oct 4

Good stuff. Would've been promoted last year, and also judging by last season's cup run and start to this season, should be playing at a much higher level. 0

