Junior Blues Memberships on Sale



Memberships for the Junior Blues for 2020/21 - which come in three age groups - went on sale at 10am this morning. The Foals Membership - £10 - 0-3 years A cotton backpack with a Foals teddy bear and car sign.

Two adults and two children tickets to a home league game (these can be used next season if games continue to be played behind closed doors).

10 per cent off voucher for a mini-kit in the Planet Blue.

Entry into the First Time Fans experience where they will be taken pitchside, meet Bluey and receive a certificate for their first game.

Invites to exclusive Foal events.



Junior Blues (non-season ticket holders) - £20 - 4-15 years



A letter from our Junior Blues captain.

Invites to exclusive Junior Blues events.

A Christmas card from the players.

Entry to competitions throughout the season to win signed merchandise.

Discounted home mascot places for all Junior Blues and the chance to be a mascot at an away game.

A ticket voucher that entitles two adults and two U19s free entry to Portman Road to watch a league match in the 2020/21 season (subject to availability, these can be used next season if games continue to be played behind closed doors).

A 10 per cent off voucher for the new Adidas 2020/21 home, away or goalkeeper’s shirt.

A voucher for an U16 to attend a Junior Blues stadium tour for free when attending with an adult.

Priority on purchasing tickets.

Entry into our hooves competition to challenge our Junior members to keep fit and walk as many steps as they can each week.

A Junior Blues boot bag containing a skills ball, a steps fitness tracker, a water bottle and hailer for those exciting match days.



Mega Members (season Ticket holders) - £15 A letter from our Junior Blues captain.

Invites to exclusive Junior Blues events.

A Christmas card from the players.

Entry to competitions throughout the season to win signed merchandise.

Discounted home mascot places for all Junior Blues and the chance to be a mascot at an away game.

A ticket voucher that entitles two adults and two U19s free entry to Portman Road to watch a league match in the 2020/21 season (subject to availability, these can be used next season if games continue to be played behind closed doors).

A 10 per cent off voucher for the new Adidas 2020/ 2021 home, away or goalkeeper’s shirt.

A voucher for an U16 to attend a Junior Blues stadium tour for free when attending with an adult.

Priority on purchasing tickets.

Entry into our hooves competition to challenge our Junior members to keep fit and walk as many steps as they can each week.

A Junior Blues boot bag containing a skills ball, a steps fitness tracker, a water bottle and hailer for those exciting match days. Memberships are on sale online, in the Planet Blue store and over the phone.When purchasing online, collection from the shop is not available and the pack will be delivered. Full details on the club site. A £2 postage fee will be added to the transaction and a £1.25 processing fee. Please allow two to three weeks for delivery, although membership paperwork including vouchers will be sent out within one to two weeks. Ensure booking is made using your child’s details to ensure the club have the correct details when processing and inviting our Junior Blues members to exclusive events. Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments