Tractor Girls to Host Peterborough Northern Star in FA Cup

Monday, 5th Oct 2020 14:59 Ipswich Town Women have drawn Peterborough Northern Star in the second qualifying round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup with the tie to be played at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe on Sunday 18th October (KO 2pm). Last season the Tractor Girls reached the fifth round of the competition before being beaten away by Manchester City - who play Everton in the delayed final next month - the first time a fourth tier club had done so and the first time the club had progressed so far in their history. Peterborough Northern Star are currently sixth in the Eastern Region Women's Football League Premier Division, the fifth tier. They beat Southend United 10-0 at home in their first qualifying round fixture yesterday. Photo: Action Images



