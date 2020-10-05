Tickets on Sale for Premier Cup Tie at Walsham

Tickets are now on sale for the Town U18s’ second-round Suffolk Premier Cup tie against Walsham-le-Willows at Summer Road on Wednesday evening (KO 7.30pm).

Tickets are available from the Walsham website here and cost £7 for adults, £5 for concessions with under-16s admitted for free accompanied by a paying adult. Up to a maximum of 300 fans can watch the match.

Last season, the Blues, who usually augment their U18s side with one or two U23s players in the Premier Cup, bowed out in the first round when they were beaten 3-0 at Needham Market.

Photo: Matchday Images