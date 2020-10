Ipswich Town Women 4-0 Cambridge City - Highlights

Monday, 5th Oct 2020 19:48 Highlights of Ipswich Town Women’s 4-0 home win against Cambridge City. Photo: Ross Halls



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ScottCandage added 19:51 - Oct 5

oopsie 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments