Lambert Nominated For Manager of the Month

Wednesday, 7th Oct 2020 09:33

Town boss Paul Lambert has been nominated for the League One September Manager of the Month award.

The Blues claimed nine points from their first nine last month, winning each of their league games 2-0.

Lambert is up against Michael Appleton of Lincoln City, Hull Cityâ€™s Grant McCann and Darren Moore from Doncaster.

The winner, which is selected by a judging panel, will be announced on Friday 9th October.

Lambert won Manager of the Month in August 2019 for the only time while at Town, having previously picked up the League One award once when Colchester boss and twice during his time at Norwich.

He also won the Championship award once while in charge of Wolves.





Photo: Matchday Images