U18s in Premier Cup Action at Walsham

Wednesday, 7th Oct 2020 14:42 Town's U18s are in second-round Suffolk Premier Cup action against Walsham-le-Willows at Summer Road this evening (KO 7.30pm). It's likely to be a very young team with most of the U18s having featured for the U23s yesterday, although some of the development squad who were in the first team 18 which beat Gillingham in the EFL Trophy may be involved tonight. Tickets are available from the Walsham website here and cost Â£7 for adults, Â£5 for concessions with under-16s admitted for free accompanied by a paying adult. Up to a maximum of 300 fans can watch the match. Last season, the Blues bowed out in the first round when they were beaten 3-0 at Needham Market. Photo: Matchday Images



