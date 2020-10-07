Community Trust Running Half Term Soccer Schools

Wednesday, 7th Oct 2020 18:21

The Ipswich Town Community Trust will be running their Soccer Schools once again during October half term Portman Road and Beccles Town.

The Soccer School programme is open to outfield players and goalkeepers whether playing for a club or school or completely new to football.

The days will consist of technical drills, match play and a tournament (numbers depending), under the eye of ITFC staff to aid the players development.

The aim of the programme at Ipswich Town is to play a key role in developing young players and to further identify talent who can progress into their Skill Centres, invitation only Elite Player Development Centre Programme and beyond!

Full information and booking details can be found here for Ipswich and here for Beccles.

Meanwhile, the Community Trust will run a Play On programme at Copleston Sports Centre for students between years seven and ten from this Friday evening.

ITFC Play On is an initiative made up of weekly social sessions for young people aged 11-15 to get involved with some recreational sport and physical activity. Full details can be found on the club site here.

Photo: Contributed