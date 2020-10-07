Town XI Win at Walsham in Premier Cup

Wednesday, 7th Oct 2020 23:47 A Town XI progressed to the third round of the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup on Wednesday evening with a deserved 3-1 victory over Walsham-le-Willows at the Morrish Stadium. Zak Brown (pictured) put the Blues ahead before Charlie Norman equalised, but strikes from Levi Andoh and Colin Oppong sealed the win for Adem Atay's side. U18s coach Atay's team included a number of the young pros who had been involved with the first-team squad against Gillingham the previous night with Dylan Crowe, Tommy Smith, Ross Crane, Zanda Siziba, Brown and Allan Viral all featuring. After a fairly quiet and even opening to the game, Brown opened the scoring on 18 when he latched onto Fraser Alexander's through ball and rounded keeper Steve Fenner before rolling into the unguarded net. A minute later, Fenner got down well to push a long-range effort from Siziba wide as Town looked to push on and increase their lead. However, to their credit, the hosts got back level on 26 when striker Norman cut in and hit a low left-foot shot from outside the area which nestled in the bottom corner of the net, despite Town stopper Lewis Ridd getting a hand to it. Fenner did well to deny Brown following a clever touch and fierce shot from the Blues striker, shortly before Cameron Nicholls shot straight at Ridd at the other end. On 38 centre-back Andoh produced an early contender for goal of the season to restore Town's lead. Walsham only half-cleared a corner and the ball fall to the ex-Worcester City defender who, despite being under pressure, took a touch before curling the ball into the top corner from nearly 30 yards out. The first chance of the second half fell to Brown, who instinctively attempted to back-heel the loose ball into the net from close range but home defender Sam Peters hooked the ball off the line. The Felixstowe-born frontman created Town's third goal on the hour mark though with a determined and pacy burst into the box, before he laid the ball back to strike partner Oppong who fired it past Fenner and his defenders on the line. Minutes later, Andoh directed Siziba's corner towards goal but Fenner reacted quickly to claw the ball away from danger, and the Walsham keeper then produced two fine saves inside a minute with Smith's shot well blocked and Crane's effort diverted inches wide of the far post. The Thurlow Nunn Premier Division side continued to try and get back into the tie as the clock ticked down with Kyran Cooper missing the target at the back post following a deep cross and then Norman dragging a shot from distance well wide. Atay and his side will be pleased with the win and the number of chances they created, with Siziba running the game in central midfield and Brown's pace and direct running causing the home defence problems all night. Town XI: Ridd, Crowe, Smith, Alexander, Andoh, Kabongolo (Bradshaw 75), Crane, Siziba, Z Brown (Bareck 83), Viral, Oppong (Curtis 79). Unused: Knock, Bello. Photo: TWTD



