Lambert Named Manager of the Month

Friday, 9th Oct 2020 07:49 Town boss Paul Lambert has been named the Paul Lambert has been named as the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month for September. Lambert, whose side picked up nine points from nine, winning each of their first three games 2-0 to top the table at the end of the season’s first month, had been nominated alongside Michael Appleton of Lincoln City, Hull City’s Grant McCann and Doncaster’s Darren Moore. “It's a joint effort from the staff and the players," Lambert told iFollow Ipswich. "Without the players and staff, you don't really get anything like that so big thanks go to them. "I'm at the forefront of it but without everybody pulling together, these sort of things don't tend to come around too often.” Lambert won Manager of the Month in August 2019 for the only other time while at Town, having previously picked up the League One award once when Colchester boss and twice during his time at Norwich. He also won the Championship award once while in charge of Wolves.

Photos: ITFC



WeWereZombies added 07:52 - Oct 9

Well done Paul, let's hope that is the first of a few trophies for the club this season. 0

dangerous30 added 07:56 - Oct 9

Well done 😀 0

