Ward Still a Doubt for Blackpool Visit

Friday, 9th Oct 2020 09:54 Blues boss Paul Lambert says left-back Stephen Ward remains a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Blackpool due to the achilles injury he suffered in the early stages of last weekend’s 1-1 draw away against the MK Dons. Ward was replaced in the 22nd minute at Stadium MK with Myles Kenlock replacing him. “He’s still a doubt,” Lambert said. “So we just have to get on with it. Myles came in and did well, so there’s no problem there, but he is doubtful.” Lambert says he’s confident Kenlock will be able to provide cover while the Irishman, one of the outstanding performers in the early weeks of the season, is out of action. “The thing with Myles is that he’s been really good this year,” Lambert added. “I thought last year he was off it, in the Championship he did really well in the last 17 games he was in. It’s a chance for Myles to do well and hopefully he takes his chance.” Lambert says like a number of other players, Kenlock will benefit from a sustained period of playing first-team football. “Andre [Dozzell], I don’t know the last time Andre played five or six games in a row [before this season], I don’t think the lad’s ever done it before, the same with Teddy Bishop, exactly the same, they’ve not done many games in a row. “Myles is the same, Emyr Huws is the same, not many games in a row, you know some of those lads are on the borderline of fatigue or injury, they’ve just got to try and sustain it, but I think they’re enjoying their football at the minute, and I hope that continues. “Myles is the same. When we came in Jonas [Knudsen] was the left-back here for a long time. Myles got in for the last 17 games and did really well. Last season he never got going at all. “He started the season well here, Wardy came in and did really well, Myles has the chance now to stay in the side. From my point of view, I’m happy how Myles is playing but they’ve got to sustain it.” Corrie Ndaba played at left-back in Tuesday’s EFL Trophy victory over Gillingham but Lambert isn’t considering the Irish U21 international for that role on Saturday. “He did well,” he said. “But as I said the other night, one game doesn’t really change my way of thinking. It just gives me an idea of the kids and what they are doing. “He did really, really well and that’s why we won’t let Corrie out on loan at this minute until we know how Wardy is. But the other night was a good from him, he played really well, and we move on. He has also ruled out fielding loan signing Mark McGuinness, primarily a centre-half, in the position: “He won’t play left-back, no.” Regarding any further injuries from the MK Dons game, he added: “Flynn and Wardy are our main concerns from it. Everybody else at this moment is not too bad.” Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



MickMillsTash added 10:31 - Oct 9

So Ward is out then

I think this game tells us a lot about ITFC this season, we will come under pressure and I worry whether the defence, despite the clean sheets, is up to it.

0

d77sgw added 10:39 - Oct 9

I suspect you're right MMT and similarly worry we are going to fail to get a result. Kenlock is not up to standard, and its worrying that Lambert does not see that - suspect defensively, and offers little going forward. Would rather see Donacien there. 0

ArnieM added 10:55 - Oct 9

“Still a doubt for Saturday “!



I thought he was going to be out for a while , full stop.



Hope fun it a serious injury fit once then . 0

Ipswichbusiness added 10:58 - Oct 9

To my mind the miss KV-Y and Ward the most.



That said, I’m sure that Kenlock will improve if he has a run in the side; it must be difficult just playing the odd match here and there. 1

Icantbelieveyousaidt added 11:00 - Oct 9

Some of you are so biased as to let it cloud your opinion. Basically the manager is saying for goodness sake give the lad a chance. First it was Chambers, then it was Toto and now it is Kenlock. I suggest you are actually hoping he has a poor game.

Most sensible and knowledgeable supporters are aware that our defence is not the issue; just glance at the league table for last season and again this season so far. From a long term basis it will be our inability to score sufficient goals that might be our undoing and not our defence.

0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments