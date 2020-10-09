Ward Still a Doubt for Blackpool Visit
Friday, 9th Oct 2020 09:54
Blues boss Paul Lambert says left-back Stephen Ward remains a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Blackpool due to the achilles injury he suffered in the early stages of last weekend’s 1-1 draw away against the MK Dons.
Ward was replaced in the 22nd minute at Stadium MK with Myles Kenlock replacing him.
“He’s still a doubt,” Lambert said. “So we just have to get on with it. Myles came in and did well, so there’s no problem there, but he is doubtful.”
Lambert says he’s confident Kenlock will be able to provide cover while the Irishman, one of the outstanding performers in the early weeks of the season, is out of action.
“The thing with Myles is that he’s been really good this year,” Lambert added. “I thought last year he was off it, in the Championship he did really well in the last 17 games he was in. It’s a chance for Myles to do well and hopefully he takes his chance.”
Lambert says like a number of other players, Kenlock will benefit from a sustained period of playing first-team football.
“Andre [Dozzell], I don’t know the last time Andre played five or six games in a row [before this season], I don’t think the lad’s ever done it before, the same with Teddy Bishop, exactly the same, they’ve not done many games in a row.
“Myles is the same, Emyr Huws is the same, not many games in a row, you know some of those lads are on the borderline of fatigue or injury, they’ve just got to try and sustain it, but I think they’re enjoying their football at the minute, and I hope that continues.
“Myles is the same. When we came in Jonas [Knudsen] was the left-back here for a long time. Myles got in for the last 17 games and did really well. Last season he never got going at all.
“He started the season well here, Wardy came in and did really well, Myles has the chance now to stay in the side. From my point of view, I’m happy how Myles is playing but they’ve got to sustain it.”
Corrie Ndaba played at left-back in Tuesday’s EFL Trophy victory over Gillingham but Lambert isn’t considering the Irish U21 international for that role on Saturday.
“He did well,” he said. “But as I said the other night, one game doesn’t really change my way of thinking. It just gives me an idea of the kids and what they are doing.
“He did really, really well and that’s why we won’t let Corrie out on loan at this minute until we know how Wardy is. But the other night was a good from him, he played really well, and we move on.
He has also ruled out fielding loan signing Mark McGuinness, primarily a centre-half, in the position: “He won’t play left-back, no.”
Regarding any further injuries from the MK Dons game, he added: “Flynn and Wardy are our main concerns from it. Everybody else at this moment is not too bad.”
