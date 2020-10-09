Lambert: Vincent-Young Could Be Back in a Month or So, Nydam Making Progress But Still Some Way Off

Friday, 9th Oct 2020 10:18 Town boss Paul Lambert says right-back Kane Vincent-Young could be back in a month or so having been out since pre-season with an achilles problem, while Tristan Nydam is making progress following his long injury absence but is still some way off first-team inclusion. Asked how close Vincent-Young, who made a huge impression following his £500,000 move from Colchester 14 months ago, is to making his return, Lambert said: “He’s doing OK, but I still don’t expect him [back] for about a month or so. He’s doing better, but he’s still a bit off it.” Nydam has been out of action since breaking his ankle and suffering ligament damage in the pre-season friendly at Notts County in July 2019. “He’s doing alright, he’s doing really well after that horrific injury,” Lambert said of the 20-year-old. “He’s out running and all that with the physios, so that’s progress for him. “There’s no pressure from me at all for when he comes back, he’s had a helluva hard time, but he’s in good spirits, Tristan, he’s alright, he’s OK.” But Lambert says no one should expect the former England U19 international to be back in contention for place in the senior side for some while yet. “That lad’s been out for a long, long time, he ain’t just going to walk into the first team at all,” he said. “That lad is going to need, I would still say, nearly another season before he’s anywhere near the first team. He’s nowhere near it.” Photos: Matchday Images/Werner Scholz



Portman_Pie added 10:44 - Oct 9

Likely back for 2 games then out for 6 months again knowing our medical team... 1

