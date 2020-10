Early Kick-Off For Gills League One Clash

Friday, 9th Oct 2020 10:44

Town's home game against Gillingham on Tuesday 27th October will now kick-off at 7pm rather than the more usual 7.45pm.

The EFL Trophy tie between the teams on Tuesday of this week, which the Blues won 2-0, also started at 7pm.

Photo: Matchday Images