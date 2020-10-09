Lambert: I Don't Visualise Anybody Coming In

Friday, 9th Oct 2020 10:54

Town boss Paul Lambert says he “visualise anybody coming in here” before the transfer window closes at 5pm on Friday afternoon.

It had been speculated that Lambert might look to make another addition as cover up front with James Norwood (hamstring) having joined Aaron Drinan (though) on the sidelines.

“With the salary cap threshold now, there’s no way we can do anything,” Lambert said. “If somebody left the football club, we can’t get anybody in, you can’t spend the money.

“The salary cap should never have happened, but it has for whatever reason it has. But I don’t visualise anybody coming in here.”

Town have made three permanent signings - David Cornell, Stephen Ward and Oli Hawkins - and two loans - Mark McGuinness and Keanan Bennetts - during the window.

Lambert has said he wants to get some more of his younger players, including Tuesday’s goalscorer Armando Dobra, out on loan but he says there are no developments on that front: “No, there's nothing there at the minute.”

Photo: Matchday Images