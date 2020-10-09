Lambert: Bennetts Deal Not Expensive For Town

Friday, 9th Oct 2020 11:07 New loanee Keanan Bennetts trained with his new team-mates for the first time yesterday having signed for the season from Borussia Mönchengladbach last Friday in a deal manager Paul Lambert says is “not expensive at all” for Town. “He only trained the first day yesterday with us,” manager Paul Lambert said. “He's been with the fitness guys for the last days and he trained with the team yesterday. “It was his first day and it's really early doors with him, but he looked alright, he looked okay. And again we'll see how he is this morning.” Might the 21-year-old, who came through the academy ranks at Tottenham, not be ready for first team action until the Crawley EFL Trophy tie in a month’s time? I don't know," he said. “We wait and see this morning and see how everybody is training this morning and we decide from there.”



The signing of Bennetts is the Blues’ first foray into the German market since Lambert, who won the Champions League as a Borussia Dortmund player, took charge almost two years ago. Was it a market he had been looking to exploit given his connections?



“There are people I know over there that can give me references on what's going on," he said. “But it'd difficult because of finances, the finances are really, really difficult. "The club did a good situation with Gladbach, it's not expensive at all for us and it gives Keanan a chance to get his career going. We're happy with him here and hope he does well.” Photo: Matchday Images



Wallingford_Boy added 11:49 - Oct 9

Was he not training at BMG?! Did he not play reserve games?! He seemingly has the spark, the creativity, something different the team badly needs. But are we saying this 19 year old may not be ready to play for another month?!?! 1

Linkboy13 added 12:06 - Oct 9

He hasn't had his customary knock in training yet. Better not tempt fate. 0

JimmyJooJarJee added 12:21 - Oct 9

To be fair with our history of deals over the past 10 years, I wasn't expecting it to be expensive! 0

