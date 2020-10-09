Lambert: Bennetts Deal Not Expensive For Town
Friday, 9th Oct 2020 11:07
New loanee Keanan Bennetts trained with his new team-mates for the first time yesterday having signed for the season from Borussia Mönchengladbach last Friday in a deal manager Paul Lambert says is “not expensive at all” for Town.
“He only trained the first day yesterday with us,” manager Paul Lambert said. “He's been with the fitness guys for the last days and he trained with the team yesterday.
“It was his first day and it's really early doors with him, but he looked alright, he looked okay. And again we'll see how he is this morning.”
Might the 21-year-old, who came through the academy ranks at Tottenham, not be ready for first team action until the Crawley EFL Trophy tie in a month’s time?
I don't know," he said. “We wait and see this morning and see how everybody is training this morning and we decide from there.”
“But it'd difficult because of finances, the finances are really, really difficult.
"The club did a good situation with Gladbach, it's not expensive at all for us and it gives Keanan a chance to get his career going. We're happy with him here and hope he does well.”
