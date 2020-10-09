Tractor Girls Assistant Boss Shorten to Take FA Role
Friday, 9th Oct 2020 13:56
ITFC Women’s assistant manager Paige Shorten is to leave the club later this month to take up a role with the FA, it has been announced.
Shorten, who recently passed her UEFA A course, has been a has been a key part of the women’s programme at Town since joining the club in October 2018.
As well as being first-team and U21s assistant manager to Joe Sheehan, Shorten has been the co-ordinator of Ipswich Town Girls’ ACC Centre.
