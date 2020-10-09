Quantcast
Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Tractor Girls Assistant Boss Shorten to Take FA Role
Friday, 9th Oct 2020 13:56

ITFC Women’s assistant manager Paige Shorten is to leave the club later this month to take up a role with the FA, it has been announced.

Shorten, who recently passed her UEFA A course, has been a has been a key part of the women’s programme at Town since joining the club in October 2018.

As well as being first-team and U21s assistant manager to Joe Sheehan, Shorten has been the co-ordinator of Ipswich Town Girls’ ACC Centre.

Photo: Ross Halls



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2020