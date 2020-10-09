Ex-Blues Striker Keane Joins Wigan

Friday, 9th Oct 2020 15:40 Former Town striker Will Keane has signed for Wigan Athletic following a trial with the Latics. Keane, 27, has been training with Wigan, who have been in administration, since pre-season having been released by the Blues at the end of last season. The former Manchester United trainee has signed a deal to January, having previously spent time on loan at the DW Stadium back in 2013. “I'm really pleased to be here. I'm excited about the games coming up, to be amongst the squad and give my best,” he told Latics TV “I came training at the back end of August and got a couple of pre-season games. [Assistant manager and at that point caretaker boss] Leam [Richardson] was great with me at the time. “It's taken a bit longer than I would have liked, but I'm really happy to be back here now. “In pre-season it was only possible for the club to offer me a shorter-term contract, which didn't work for me at the time, but the administrators have now given the green light for me to sign a slightly longer-term contract. “It's only until January, but it's a good chance for me to play a lot of games over the coming months and build from there.” He added: “We're coming up to mid-October now, so I was really eager to get back training here and be with the squad," he continued. “Last year I was part of Ipswich's squad in League One which was cancelled in March, so it's been a while since I've played competitive football. “Physically I'm feeling really good. I played in the two games here against Bolton and Bradford, it was a bit frustrating that I couldn't then build on that here, but I trained at another club and kept on top of my fitness to make sure I'm ready to go.” Keane scored nine goals in 28 starts and 13 sub appearances for the Blues having initially signed on loan from Hull City in January 2019. Elsewhere, former Town midfielder Colin Healy, 40, has taken charge of first team affairs at Cork City until the end of the season following the departure of manager Neale Fenn and his assistant Joe Gamble. Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Westy added 16:01 - Oct 9

Keane had his critics, but I quite rated him. He gave us something we didn't have a lot of - height. 1

Suffolkboy added 16:01 - Oct 9

Good man ; enjoy being fit again and hopefully able to find your way into a rich vein of form and confidence .There’s lots to offer if you are able to harness the talent to better physicality and sharpness in the last third

,

0

Len_Brennan added 16:25 - Oct 9

Keane is a quality footballer, when fit & in a team that plays to his strengths. Not a goal machine, but a decent centre forward who is well above League 1 level ... when fit.

With Norwood out injured for however long & not having played particularly well anyway, I was starting to think it might be a good idea to bring Keane back in on a 6 month deal, given that his wage demands must have been dropping as each day goes by & the possibility of another Covid interruption on the horizon. I listened to the KoA podcast making a similar case. As it happens, I think this season's 4-3-3 formation would have suited him, with his touch, hold up play & clever lay offs. We would probably have had to get Judge off the books for salary cap purposes first, but this may be a missed opportunity for us. 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 16:26 - Oct 9

If fit and used correctly he'll do well. Good luck to him...just not against us 0

midlandblue54 added 16:55 - Oct 9

A centre forward who can’t jump a win a header 2

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments