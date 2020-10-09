Ex-Blues Striker Keane Joins Wigan
Friday, 9th Oct 2020 15:40
Former Town striker Will Keane has signed for Wigan Athletic following a trial with the Latics.
Keane, 27, has been training with Wigan, who have been in administration, since pre-season having been released by the Blues at the end of last season.
The former Manchester United trainee has signed a deal to January, having previously spent time on loan at the DW Stadium back in 2013.
“I'm really pleased to be here. I'm excited about the games coming up, to be amongst the squad and give my best,” he told Latics TV
“I came training at the back end of August and got a couple of pre-season games. [Assistant manager and at that point caretaker boss] Leam [Richardson] was great with me at the time.
“It's taken a bit longer than I would have liked, but I'm really happy to be back here now.
“In pre-season it was only possible for the club to offer me a shorter-term contract, which didn't work for me at the time, but the administrators have now given the green light for me to sign a slightly longer-term contract.
“It's only until January, but it's a good chance for me to play a lot of games over the coming months and build from there.”
He added: “We're coming up to mid-October now, so I was really eager to get back training here and be with the squad," he continued.
“Last year I was part of Ipswich's squad in League One which was cancelled in March, so it's been a while since I've played competitive football.
“Physically I'm feeling really good. I played in the two games here against Bolton and Bradford, it was a bit frustrating that I couldn't then build on that here, but I trained at another club and kept on top of my fitness to make sure I'm ready to go.”
Keane scored nine goals in 28 starts and 13 sub appearances for the Blues having initially signed on loan from Hull City in January 2019.
Elsewhere, former Town midfielder Colin Healy, 40, has taken charge of first team affairs at Cork City until the end of the season following the departure of manager Neale Fenn and his assistant Joe Gamble.
Photo: Matchday Images
