Table-Topping Tractor Girls Out to Maintain 100 Per Cent Start

Saturday, 10th Oct 2020 10:29 Ipswich Town Women will be out to maintain their 100 per cent record and position at the top of the FAWNL Division One South East table when they host Cambridge United at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe on Sunday afternoon (KO 2pm). The Tractor Girls have won all three of their league fixtures so far without conceding with Everton the only other side in the top four tiers of women’s football still to concede a goal. “It’s not something we’ve really focused on in the past, to be totally honest,” manager Joe Sheehan admitted. “But now we know we’ve got that start, it’s something we want to be more precious with and look after and keep it going for as long as possible.” Reflecting on his side’s overall form in the early stages of the campaign, he added: “We’re certainly developing a really good method to our play, it’s getting better. “We’re still striving for a little bit more, and we think we’re capable of more and we’re hoping throughout the season that that will start to improve.” Sunday’s opponents are seventh having won one, drawn one and lost one of their three games so far this season. Last week their fixture at home to Billericay Town was postponed due to the weather. “We’ll prepare as we do for every single game,” Sheehan said. “We’ve got a way we want to prepare for it and regardless of who we’re playing we’ll try and be at our best.” Photo: Ross Halls



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments