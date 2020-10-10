Three Changes as Blues Face Blackpool

Saturday, 10th Oct 2020 14:23

Town boss Paul Lambert has made three changes from the team which drew 1-1 away against the MK Dons for this afternoon’s game at Blackpool with Myles Kenlock, Emyr Huws and Alan Judge coming into the XI.

Kenlock is at left-back for Stephen Ward, who was expected to miss out with the achilles injury he suffered at Stadium MK, Huws takes over in midfield for Jon Nolan, who is left out as a precaution due to a calf strain, and Judge comes in for Freddie Sears, who drops to the bench.

Loanees Mark McGuinness and Keanan Bennetts are both included in the 18 for the first time, while Luke Woolfenden and Kayden Jackson are also among the subs.

Former Town midfielder Grant Ward and ex-loanee Luke Garbutt, making his full league debut, both start for the Seasiders.

Striker Gary Madine is handed his first start of the season, while new addition Jordan Gabriel makes his league debut for the home side.

Blackpool: Maxwell, Gabriel, Robson, Anderson, Yates, Madine, Ward, Turton, Ekpiteta, Hamilton, Garbutt. Subs: Sims, Thorniley, Williams, Mitchell, Kemp, Antwi, Lubala.

Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Wilson, Kenlock, Dozzell, Huws, Bishop, Judge, Edwards, Hawkins. Subs: McGuinness, Woolfenden, Jackson, Lankester, Bennetts, Sears, Cornell. Referee: Christopher Sarginson (Staffordshire).

Photo: Matchday Images