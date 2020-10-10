Blackpool 1-4 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Saturday, 10th Oct 2020 16:56 Gwion Edwards scored twice and skipper Luke Chambers and Teddy Bishop once as Town beat Blackpool 4-1 at Bloomfield Road to return to the top of the League One table. Chambers gave the Blues the lead with a brilliant strike on 37, Edwards made it two in the 16th minute before Bishop added the third just before the break. Gary Madine pulled one back for the Tangerines on the hour but Edwards sealed it with his second with 10 minutes remaining. Town boss Paul Lambert made three changes from the team which drew 1-1 away against the MK Dons last week with Myles Kenlock, Emyr Huws and Alan Judge coming into the XI. Kenlock was at left-back for Stephen Ward, who was expected to miss out with the achilles injury he suffered at Stadium MK, Huws took over in midfield for Jon Nolan, who was left out as a precaution due to a calf strain, and Judge came in for Freddie Sears, who dropped to the bench. The Irishman started on the right with Edwards moving to the left. Loanees Mark McGuinness and Keanan Bennetts were both included in the 18 for the first time, while Luke Woolfenden and Kayden Jackson were also among the subs. Former Town midfielder Grant Ward and ex-loanee Luke Garbutt, making his full league debut, both started for the Seasiders. Striker Madine was handed his first start of the season, while new addition Jordan Gabriel made his League One debuts for the home side. The players took a knee in solidarity with Black Lives Matter before the game got under way in blustery conditions. Toto Nsiala blocked a Madine effort on the edge of the box in the fifth minute with the Tangerines starting the game on the front foot and Town struggling to pass their way out from the back. On 14 Garbutt shot over from distance following a Blackpool corner on the right, but two minutes later, the Blues took the lead via their first serious attack of the game. Andre Dozzell played a ball into the feet of Oli Hawkins, who laid it off to Edwards, who left Gabriel standing as he broke down the left at pace and sent over a cross which reached Chambers bursting into the area. As the ball bounced up to him potentially awkwardly, the skipper smashed a superb strike which flew past Blackpool captain and keeper Chris Maxwell to his right and into the roof of the net. Chambers celebrated his second goal of the second, and almost certainly his best for Town, in front of the empty stand behind the goal, cupping his hand to an ear. Chances were a rarity at both ends following the goal with neither side able to create a significant opportunity. However, just before the half hour, a loose ball fell to Keshi Anderson on the edge of the box but his strike flew well over. Moments later, the ball was cut back to Ward who turned and shot but the former Town man’s effort was charged down by a determined Blues backline. Town made it 2-0 with their second shot of the game in the 37th minute. Kenlock dispossessed Gabriel on the Town left and brought it inside before it was stabbed away from him. Bishop played a clever ball out wide for Edwards and Hawkins left it for the Welshman, who cut in and hit a low shot between Maxwell and his right post for his third goal of the season. A minute after the goal Ethan Robson was booked for the latest in a series of fouls on Bishop and in the 39th minute the midfielder almost created a third for the Blues. The midfielder chased a ball down the right and crossed it low towards Hawkins, who shot over from the edge of the area under pressure from Marvin Ekpiteta, who the former Portsmouth man felt had fouled him. Referee Christopher Sarginson believed otherwise and it would have been a harsh penalty. In the final scheduled minute of the half, Town made it 3-0. Anderson went to ground somewhat easily on the Blues’ right just inside the Blackpool half, Bishop picked up the loose ball and made a trademark driving run towards the area before curling a low shot which crept just inside Maxwell’s right post. It was the midfielder’s third goal of the season at a ground where he enjoyed one of his best afternoon’s as an 18-year-old in his breakthrough 2014/15 season, picking up two assists in a 2-0 win. On-loan Nottingham Forest full-back Gabriel was booked for a frustrated foul in injury time before referee Sarginson brought to an end a half which couldn’t have gone much better for the Blues. While it was never a fluent passing display, the windy conditions made that unlikely, they looked a threat every time they went near the Blackpool area, scoring with three of their four shots. At the other end, the Town defence had been as resolute as they were at Stadium MK last week with Nsiala and Wilson repelling everything sent in their direction. Neither side made a change at the break and five minutes after the restart Kenlock was booked for pulling back CJ Hamilton on the right touchline. Following the resultant free-kick, Hamilton claimed Kenlock had fouled him again as the ball came back in from the left. Referee Sarginson was again not interested. Ward was booked for a foul on Wilson in the 52nd minute, then five minutes later Jackson was introduced for his first action of the season for Hawkins up front. Unsurprisingly given the scoreline, Town were playing conservatively, perhaps too much so. And as the game approached the hour mark, the home side were given some hope when Madine pulled a goal back. Gabriel crossed low from the right, Holy failed to hold on to it and the former Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton man slammed the loose ball into the net off the Czech keeper. Perhaps realising they had invited too much pressure on to themselves, the Blues began to look forward for the first time since the break. A Huws shot was blocked, then Edwards curled a low effort which deflected just wide. As Town prepared to take the corner, Anderson was booked for an earlier foul on Bishop. From the flag-kick, Jackson turned the ball into side-netting but from an offside position. Bishop shot wide from distance in the 64th minute, then three minutes later Dozzell was yellow-carded for a foul on Anderson. Town handed a debut to on-loan Borussia Mönchengladbach forward Bennetts in the 69th minute, Bishop making way. The former Tottenham youngster went to the right of the front three with Judge moving back into the midfield three. Four minutes later Madine hit a low shot which Holy saved but didn’t hold on to, Kenlock outmuscling Hamilton to win the loose ball. On 75 MJ Williams took over from Anderson for the Tangerines. Town had been poor in possession with too many passes going astray or out of play. But in the 78th minute Jackson was sent away on the right with Maxwell - sent off for Preston for felling the Town striker when rashly charding out of goal in November 2018 at Portman Road - similarly rushed off his line and slipped. However, the Blues sub failed to find Judge with his pass. The ball quickly returned to Town and Bennetts curled a shot not too far past Maxwell’s right post. But a fourth Blues goal wasn’t long in coming. Edwards was found on the left by a Chambers long pass, the Welshman’s first touch brilliantly took him away from Gabriel and he burst towards goal before hitting a well-struck shot past Maxwell to his right for his second of the match and his fourth of the season. That goal killed off the already unlikely prospect of a Blackpool comeback and the Blues saw out the remaining minutes. Having given themselves a three-goal lead in the first half, the result was never in any real doubt after the break. The home side didn’t give up despite the scoreline, while Town sat back a little too much in the early stages, but despite Madine’s goal and some pressure from the Tangerines, a dramatic turnaround never seemed likely. The victory and Lincoln’s 2-1 home defeat to Bristol Rovers sees the Blues return to the top, now by a point with Accrington Stanley at Portman Road next Saturday. Blackpool: Maxwell (c), Gabriel, Robson, Anderson (Williams 75), Yates, Madine, Ward, Turton, Ekpiteta, Hamilton, Garbutt. Unused: Sims, Thorniley, Mitchell, Kemp, Antwi, Lubala. Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Wilson, Kenlock, Dozzell, Huws, Bishop (Bennetts 69), Judge, Edwards, Hawkins (Jackson 57). Unused: McGuinness, Woolfenden, Lankester, Bennetts, Sears, Cornell. Referee: Christopher Sarginson (Staffordshire). Photo: Pagepix



Tractorboy58 added 16:58 - Oct 10

Get In ! .. lets keep it going. Thought Kenlock did OK today 6

fallguy1234 added 16:58 - Oct 10

Love it! Just praying we stay like this. If Teddy Bishop stays fit all season, we are up. Huge talent in this league. I also think Cole Skuse being out is a good thing. Harsh to say but it’s true. 8

cat added 16:59 - Oct 10

Top win and top of league. Perfect away performance. Who needs strikers hey (lol) 11

Sospiri added 17:01 - Oct 10

Won without breaking stride really. Defence great, and Edwards first class. But what's happened to Huws. So many sloppy mistakes and mis-passes.. 6

dunkleberrydog added 17:01 - Oct 10

After the first ten minutes we were incisive. Great to see Edwards and Bish scoring again, and Hawkins drawing defenders away to allow them room. This performance excited me and I am expecting confidence to grow after such a terrific performance....but please hurry back Stephen Ward, Kenlocks a nice lad but he gives me kittens and he was lucky to stay on today.... 2

Sindre94 added 17:02 - Oct 10

I think it's about time fans actually give Chambers the credit he deserves. Been outstanding all season so far. LEGEND!! 17

DebsyAngel added 17:03 - Oct 10

Sounded fantastic on the radio. Thought we were going to slip up when we lost concentration briefly during the second half. Well played lads, and Edwards sounded like he was superb. Top of the league! Keep it up :) 4

dirtydingusmagee added 17:03 - Oct 10

WTF is going on ?, PL manager of the month, 4 goals, 3points, Chambers scores , and top of the league, and i havnt touched a Magic Mushroom ! Well done all . 10

Dolphinblue added 17:03 - Oct 10

Brilliant performance...... 1

Sospiri added 17:06 - Oct 10

..and more mistakes from Holy. He makes me nervous. Lets have Cornell.. -4

Tractor_Boy_in_HK added 17:07 - Oct 10

Good performance. Scoreline a bit flattering - four shots on target, four goals. Edwards clearly MoM. Assisted Kenlock on numerous occasions. Huys was off, so many stray passes. Hawkins worked hard and his runs created chances for others. 3

chopra777 added 17:08 - Oct 10

We do like to be by the seaside. Donkeys1 Suffolk Punches 4. Well played lads.

2

Bluearmy_81 added 17:09 - Oct 10

Very happy and satisfied with that. We have to be winning handsomely on the road a fair bit like this to finish top two so a real positive. Moral booster to boot, all good 9

DifferentGravy added 17:10 - Oct 10

Superb effort all round, work ethic was fantastic.



Holy looked assured today. Blackpools best moments (and goal) came down the left, Kenlock was caught ball watching and out of position but he never stopped trying and got forward to his credit. Judgy and Oli worked tirelessly closing down. Huws gave us the battling qualities we have been missing....although his passing left a lot to be desired. Edwards was quiet for periods of the game but, equally, superb when he got on the ball in the last third, well taken goals. Ive been critical of Chambers at centre back but at right back......he was man of the match first half, brilliant....and what a finish. Andre showed some nice pass and move but was caught a few times and maybe gave a penalty away. Toto was solid. WIlson had a few dodgy moments second half but otherwise assured. Man of the match overall was Teddy.....give him the ball to feet near the box and he will tear teams apart.....superb goal.

Jackson did ok when he came on. New lad slotted in.



Overall a deserved win. Efficient....not a plethora of chances. Well done Town



3 excellent points away. Have an enjoyable evening all

6

shortmarine1969 added 17:10 - Oct 10

Edwards MOM for me , run close by Chambers 0 who scored maybe his best goal at the club , and gave Edwards a cracking cross filed long pass , (which he did a couple of) for his goal , could it be the KVY goes in front of him at R/MF when he is fit , ..Kenlock is certainly a bit of a weak link but was OK today..but OK is not enough if we want to get back to the Championship , Huws wasnot at the races either , but not played so far and may need a run of games , but will he get them?? . lastly not sure what is going on with Wolfenden as he to me is clearly a better player than Toto but is not getting on the pitch..!! 3

BromleyBloo added 17:11 - Oct 10

Agree on Chambers - been first class so far this season and Edwards the same. Score probably flattered us, as usual some scary moments at the back and, as intimated above, would love to see a real striker threat as well, but midfield scoring for fun - how different is that to last season?!?



Top of the league, undefeated, only two goals conceded - so take it and difficult to see how it could be better........... 4

martin587 added 17:11 - Oct 10

BRILLIANT 👌 4

LWNR2013 added 17:18 - Oct 10

GOOD 0

slimjim added 17:18 - Oct 10

Great stuff keep it going lads 1

Bert added 17:20 - Oct 10

The best is yet to come, injuries to key players not upsetting the formation, players written of coming good, Lambert making the right decisions .... what’s not to be happy about !! 2

Bluearmy_81 added 17:21 - Oct 10

Morale not moral 0

thechangingman added 17:21 - Oct 10

Wow! What's NOT to like???

Teddy Bishop is becoming such a key-player, and four goals on the road is impressive.

Onwards and upwards lads... COYB!!! 5

SpiritOfJohn added 17:22 - Oct 10

So far so good. Great to see Bishop, Edwards and Dozzell enjoying a run of games. Well done Lambert for keeping a settled side. Good job the transfer window has closed. 1

hogster1970 added 17:22 - Oct 10

great results lads and very deadly when we did get forward. edwards MOM for me with bish close 2nd, great to see huws back on the pitch how ever few stray passes but to be expected, still think woolfy needs to come on for wilson atm as if we play out of the back then we need his distribution and not scared of holding off players.



but we do have depth in the side which is refreshing with more players liek dobra still to come into the side or bench.



onwards and upwards and bring on " who are they" next week.

0

TimmyH added 17:24 - Oct 10

Really good result and a reasonably good performance in breezy conditions. Personally felt this would be our toughest fixture so far but I was wide of the mark there. So well done lads particularly after last weekend's rather poor show and 4 wins in 5 is a good start!



Just imagine how good we'll be when our strikers start to turn up! :) 0

