|Blackpool 1 v 4 Ipswich Town
SkyBet League One
Saturday, 10th October 2020 Kick-off 15:00
Lambert: Goals From the Training Ground
Saturday, 10th Oct 2020 18:15
Town boss Paul Lambert was delighted with the top-of-the-table Blues’ 4-1 victory at Blackpool and said the goals were a result of work on the training field at Playford Road.
Gwion Edwards scored twice and skipper Luke Chambers and Teddy Bishop once as the Blues comfortably defeated the Tangerines to return to the top of League One.
“I thought we were brilliant,” Lambert said. “I thought the football we played was really, really good. Coming up here it’s a difficult place but we played a really good game against a good team.
“The goals were everything we work on training. I’m really pleased with that and I just think all-round we deserved it.”
Reflecting on the four goals, he added: “Very good, it’s from the training ground, the moves, the way we played was excellent. A lot of good movement, a lot of good things to look back on and we deserved to win.”
Edwards, playing on the left of the front three, looked a threat every time he got the ball, assisting Chambers’s goal in addition to his two strikes.
“His goals were great, coming in from the left,” Lambert said. “We gave Freddie Sears a rest because there had been so many games for him coming back from injury. A lot of good things to look at.
“Coming in from the left on his left foot, his two goals were excellent and I thought for his second goal it was a terrific touch he had coming in from that side. He’s playing really well, he’s got a few goals for us this season. I’m happy for everybody.”
Regarding Chambers’s goal, his second of the season and probably his best for the club, he added: “A great move, the move was excellent right from the back. We worked on it during the week and it was a great goal, a great strike and Luke’s playing really, really well.”
He says Chambers provides vocal leadership on the field: “You need that. It’s a dying art going out of the game. You need people who can lead it. Wardy being out, he’s the same on that side.
“Luke has done great for us, a great goal, he’s playing in a different position but he’s playing really well.”
Bishop scored his third goal of the season, curling home from the edge of the area after a typical driving run.
“Really good, he’s playing ever so well, Bish at the minute,” Lambert enthused. “We just took him off because he had a sore back but he’ll be OK. A really good goal.”
None of Town’s strikers have scored this season but the Blues’ 11 League One goals is more than anyone else in the division with the midfielders - and right-back Chambers - regular scorers.
“I think we’re playing well at the minute,” Lambert continued. ‘We look really good, football-wise, one, two-touch passes, definitely have a threat. We’re in a good place at the minute.”
The Blues were 3-0 up at half-time and Lambert said he told the players to expect plenty of balls into the box in the second period.
“We knew they were going to go a bit more direct and maybe that’s not their game, more direct to the big lad up front [Gary Madine],” hew said.
“And they got a goal and they had some crosses and things like that but it’s normal that a team has a wee bit of a go at you. But I always thought we looked really dangerous on the counter-attack.”
Lambert is pleased that when players get their chance due to injuries they’re making the most of that opportunity.
“We have so many injuries at the minute, due to the situation [of having had six months off because of] the pandemic,” he said.
“We lost Jon Nolan yesterday, a calf thing but hopefully he’ll be OK for next week. He took a calf reaction on Thursday night, we tried him yesterday before we came up and was better not to take a risk but hopefully that will be OK.
“But the guys that came in have done really good. Emyr came in after not playing a game for a few weeks, so I’m happy with how everybody’s playing.”
Lambert was pleased with the way Myles Kenlock dealt with Blackpool’s leading scorer CJ Hamilton.
“I thought Myles was excellent, in the first half was very, very good,” he said. “In the second was good but again he’s a kid that’s not played many games and did really well.”
He added: “I just think we’re playing really good football. The football we’re playing is really good. I’m happy with how we’re going, we look really comfortable but there’s a long, long way to go.”
Asked whether being top of the league at this stage of the season means anything, Lambert responded: “No, it just looks a little bit better, but it doesn’t mean anything.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
Climbing Up the Walls by Mullet
The world has undoubtedly changed and with it, until some indeterminate point, football has done too. Not only have we seen another club disappear as the fans of Macclesfield joined those of Bury in being locked out of the game, we might count ourselves lucky to only be locked out of Portman Road for our own good.
A Head in the Right Place by NormEmerges
A nice victory against Wigan, well played the Town, and you achieved it without what many consider our best player. For the second match in a row, Flynn Downes was left out because “his head wasn’t in the right place”.
Pyramid Strong by Mullet
On Friday the members of League One voted by majority to instigate a salary cap. In doing so they not only limit everybody in the division to spending £2.5m per season, but they limit themselves in making the transition to established second tier side or beyond.
We Should Encourage the Club and the League to Stream All Games by rugbytomc
In an ideal world, all League One clubs for next season would take the extra steps of temperature checks at the turnstiles with entry refused for anyone with a temperature and also insist on every fan entering the ground wearing a mask for the entirety of their time in the ground.
Euro Glory for Town by clivebleedingthomas
This was the season in which we had a realistic chance of winning the Treble - it sounds like complete fantasy now, but it happened. Our hopes of FA Cup glory had been finished, along with Kevin Beattie’s career as a Town player, at Villa Park.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]