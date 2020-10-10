Lambert: Goals From the Training Ground

Saturday, 10th Oct 2020 18:15 Town boss Paul Lambert was delighted with the top-of-the-table Blues’ 4-1 victory at Blackpool and said the goals were a result of work on the training field at Playford Road. Gwion Edwards scored twice and skipper Luke Chambers and Teddy Bishop once as the Blues comfortably defeated the Tangerines to return to the top of League One. “I thought we were brilliant,” Lambert said. “I thought the football we played was really, really good. Coming up here it’s a difficult place but we played a really good game against a good team. “The goals were everything we work on training. I’m really pleased with that and I just think all-round we deserved it.” Reflecting on the four goals, he added: “Very good, it’s from the training ground, the moves, the way we played was excellent. A lot of good movement, a lot of good things to look back on and we deserved to win.” Edwards, playing on the left of the front three, looked a threat every time he got the ball, assisting Chambers’s goal in addition to his two strikes. “His goals were great, coming in from the left,” Lambert said. “We gave Freddie Sears a rest because there had been so many games for him coming back from injury. A lot of good things to look at. “Coming in from the left on his left foot, his two goals were excellent and I thought for his second goal it was a terrific touch he had coming in from that side. He’s playing really well, he’s got a few goals for us this season. I’m happy for everybody.”

Regarding Chambers’s goal, his second of the season and probably his best for the club, he added: “A great move, the move was excellent right from the back. We worked on it during the week and it was a great goal, a great strike and Luke’s playing really, really well.” He says Chambers provides vocal leadership on the field: “You need that. It’s a dying art going out of the game. You need people who can lead it. Wardy being out, he’s the same on that side. “Luke has done great for us, a great goal, he’s playing in a different position but he’s playing really well.” Bishop scored his third goal of the season, curling home from the edge of the area after a typical driving run. “Really good, he’s playing ever so well, Bish at the minute,” Lambert enthused. “We just took him off because he had a sore back but he’ll be OK. A really good goal.” None of Town’s strikers have scored this season but the Blues’ 11 League One goals is more than anyone else in the division with the midfielders - and right-back Chambers - regular scorers. “I think we’re playing well at the minute,” Lambert continued. ‘We look really good, football-wise, one, two-touch passes, definitely have a threat. We’re in a good place at the minute.” The Blues were 3-0 up at half-time and Lambert said he told the players to expect plenty of balls into the box in the second period. “We knew they were going to go a bit more direct and maybe that’s not their game, more direct to the big lad up front [Gary Madine],” hew said. “And they got a goal and they had some crosses and things like that but it’s normal that a team has a wee bit of a go at you. But I always thought we looked really dangerous on the counter-attack.” Lambert is pleased that when players get their chance due to injuries they’re making the most of that opportunity. “We have so many injuries at the minute, due to the situation [of having had six months off because of] the pandemic,” he said. “We lost Jon Nolan yesterday, a calf thing but hopefully he’ll be OK for next week. He took a calf reaction on Thursday night, we tried him yesterday before we came up and was better not to take a risk but hopefully that will be OK. “But the guys that came in have done really good. Emyr came in after not playing a game for a few weeks, so I’m happy with how everybody’s playing.” Lambert was pleased with the way Myles Kenlock dealt with Blackpool’s leading scorer CJ Hamilton. “I thought Myles was excellent, in the first half was very, very good,” he said. “In the second was good but again he’s a kid that’s not played many games and did really well.” He added: “I just think we’re playing really good football. The football we’re playing is really good. I’m happy with how we’re going, we look really comfortable but there’s a long, long way to go.” Asked whether being top of the league at this stage of the season means anything, Lambert responded: “No, it just looks a little bit better, but it doesn’t mean anything.” Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



martin587 added 18:23 - Oct 10

BRILLIANT PL.👌 2

Reuserscurtains added 18:23 - Oct 10

Toto Nsiala proving why he can be superb in league 1. We needed a bigger more powerful spine last season and with Toto and Hawkins in the side it’s improving. Those fellas physicality is helping free up space for the ball players. Happy boy today, definitely improving from last season, where we didn’t look as convincing as today. 2

Northstandveteran added 18:24 - Oct 10

Brilliant, really really good.



Four-some result Paul. 2

Buryblue78 added 18:44 - Oct 10

Agree with all but the last bit

Being top means I'll have a good weekend

Thank you Paul 1

Wooly74 added 18:45 - Oct 10

How many really’s can he get in to onepress conference??



Seriously Paul, you need some media training!



Great result though boys, in fact a really, really good one. The goals were really, really good and the team worked really, really hard 🤦‍♂️ 0

ollie_smith2001 added 18:54 - Oct 10

Wooly74 - better than saying really really poor! 1

OwainG1992 added 19:04 - Oct 10

Fantastic stuff.

More like this please.

0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments