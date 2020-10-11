Edwards: We're Confident But We'll Not Get Ahead of Ourselves

Sunday, 11th Oct 2020 10:44 Gwion Edwards believes Town can remain in the hunt for automatic promotion right through to the end of the season after he netted twice in Saturday’s 4-1 win at Blackpool that saw the side claim pole position in League One. Town’s top goalscorer with a haul of four in five league games, the Welshman has already doubled his tally from 35 outings in all competitions during the entire 2019/20 campaign that ended in such disappointing fashion for Paul Lambert’s men. Speaking soon after the game at Bloomfield Road, 27-year-old Edwards said: “It was a good performance overall. We worked on something in training, as we do every week, we put it into play today and we’ve come away with three points. “I’m very happy to get two goals and an assist as well, but it’s a team performance. Apart from a few little mistakes here and there, which you are going to get, we’ve taken the game plan out onto the pitch and it worked well. “We worked in training on me putting the ball in at the far post and it’s nice to see it come off. I’m on four goals for the season now. We’ve started well and we’re all confident but we’re not going to get ahead of ourselves. “We’re just trying to improve each day in training and again on match days. That’s the most important thing – we’re always looking to improve on our last result. This is a great win but we’ll put it behind us and go again next Saturday.” Asked if he felt Town could sustain their challenge for a return to the Championship, the former Swansea, Crawley and Peterborough wide man added: “We’re not celebrating at the moment but we want to carry on improving, both individually and as a team. “If there’s a problem we’ll look to put it right and if we carry on doing that all season there’s no reason why we can’t be up there. “Other teams will adapt their games when they play us but we’ll work on things in training with the coaching staff and the gaffer. We’ll have a plan in place for each opponent and we’ll work on that in training before applying it on match day. “I think you’ve got to be confident whatever job you’re in and we are at the minute. But we can’t get too ahead of ourselves and we’ll go into next week’s training looking to work on what we need to work on, with the aim of improving for the next game.” The fact that he is currently being deployed in his favourite position, wide on the left, is a big plus for Edwards, who cost £700,000 from Posh in the summer of 2018. He said: “I had a chance to play there in pre-season when I scored and did well. I came in on the right for Judgey when he had a little knock and I did well but as I’ve said before I feel more comfortable on the left. It suits me down to the ground. I look to get on the ball, come inside or go in behind and I’m really enjoying it. “I’m just happy playing and if I’m put over on the right, as long as I’m on the wing I’m enjoying it. “Playing wide left is my main position but if I can’t play there and I switch to the right that’s good for me and the rest of the lads as well. No matter where I play I’m always looking to chip in with goals and assists.” Edwards’s versatility is hardly a secret and last season manager Lambert gave him several starts as a right wing-back, and even on occasions at right-back, where he performed impressively. The defensive side of his game has also been to the fore this season and throughout the 90 minutes on Saturday he combined well with Myles Kenlock, who replaced the injured Stephen Ward at left-back to make his first league start of the season. “I’ve done it my entire career, at whatever club I’ve been at, to be fair,” he added. “That’s one attribute I’ve always had, working back to defend. I even think I sometimes do a bit too much of it, which leaves me in a position where it is all the more difficult to go forward. “It’s about finding the right balance to be in the right position to help the full-back or midfield man, as well as being in the right place to attack the opposition when we do win the ball. “Myles was good and he was talking to me all through the game, backing me up. I helped him out as well and it’s the same throughout the side. “It was a really solid team performance. You’ve got to do the dirty side of the game and keep the goals out. If someone switches off that’s when problems start to come.” Photos: TWTD/PagePix



Pencilpete added 10:52 - Oct 11

Amazing how effective the likes of Edwards and Sears can be when they arnt being played as wing backs !!! 0

bobble added 10:53 - Oct 11

Its a long season , but i have great expectations and dumb faith... 0

