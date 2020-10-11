Crawley Linked With Dobra Loan Move
Sunday, 11th Oct 2020 11:30
Crawley Town are reportedly keen on signing Blues youngster Armando Dobra on loan.
Town boss Paul Lambert has repeatedly said that he wants the 19-year-old to go out on loan to gain first-team experience and, according to The Sun on Sunday, the Red Devils, 11th in League Two, are interested.
“He’s another kid that needs constant first team football and in an environment where he can get away from U23 football where there’s no really pressure on you,” Lambert said regarding Dobra last month.
"Those kids have to play with pressure, we need to get them out playing men’s football and learning the hard way is important for them.”
Albanian U21 international Dobra, who is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2023 with an option for a further season, has made three senior starts and four sub appearances for Town.
The London-born forward has scored two first-team goals, most recently the edge-of-the-box strike which opened the scoring in Tuesday’s 2-0 home victory over Gillingham in the EFL Trophy in which Crawley are coincidentally the Blues’ next opponents, at the Broadfield Stadium on Tuesday 10th November.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
Climbing Up the Walls by Mullet
The world has undoubtedly changed and with it, until some indeterminate point, football has done too. Not only have we seen another club disappear as the fans of Macclesfield joined those of Bury in being locked out of the game, we might count ourselves lucky to only be locked out of Portman Road for our own good.
A Head in the Right Place by NormEmerges
A nice victory against Wigan, well played the Town, and you achieved it without what many consider our best player. For the second match in a row, Flynn Downes was left out because “his head wasn’t in the right place”.
Pyramid Strong by Mullet
On Friday the members of League One voted by majority to instigate a salary cap. In doing so they not only limit everybody in the division to spending £2.5m per season, but they limit themselves in making the transition to established second tier side or beyond.
We Should Encourage the Club and the League to Stream All Games by rugbytomc
In an ideal world, all League One clubs for next season would take the extra steps of temperature checks at the turnstiles with entry refused for anyone with a temperature and also insist on every fan entering the ground wearing a mask for the entirety of their time in the ground.
Euro Glory for Town by clivebleedingthomas
This was the season in which we had a realistic chance of winning the Treble - it sounds like complete fantasy now, but it happened. Our hopes of FA Cup glory had been finished, along with Kevin Beattie’s career as a Town player, at Villa Park.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]