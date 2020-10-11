Crawley Linked With Dobra Loan Move

Sunday, 11th Oct 2020 11:30 Crawley Town are reportedly keen on signing Blues youngster Armando Dobra on loan. Town boss Paul Lambert has repeatedly said that he wants the 19-year-old to go out on loan to gain first-team experience and, according to The Sun on Sunday, the Red Devils, 11th in League Two, are interested. “He’s another kid that needs constant first team football and in an environment where he can get away from U23 football where there’s no really pressure on you,” Lambert said regarding Dobra last month. "Those kids have to play with pressure, we need to get them out playing men’s football and learning the hard way is important for them.” Albanian U21 international Dobra, who is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2023 with an option for a further season, has made three senior starts and four sub appearances for Town. The London-born forward has scored two first-team goals, most recently the edge-of-the-box strike which opened the scoring in Tuesday’s 2-0 home victory over Gillingham in the EFL Trophy in which Crawley are coincidentally the Blues’ next opponents, at the Broadfield Stadium on Tuesday 10th November. 🎙 "Tremendous goal from Armando Dobra, he just about took the net away!"



👌 Some strike from Dobs last night! @armando_dobra | #itfc pic.twitter.com/e1bUeSSUm5 — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) October 7, 2020 Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Chrisd added 11:37 - Oct 11

If we aren't going to play Dobra, this would be a great move for him. Regular and competitive L2 football, it's exactly what he needs right now. 1

Linkboy13 added 11:49 - Oct 11

Yes just what he needs and not too far away. Playing u23 football is not going to improve him at all. It didn't do Downes and Wolfenden any harm they came back better players. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments