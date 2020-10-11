Baggott Wins First Indonesia U19s Cap

Sunday, 11th Oct 2020 19:06

Blues youngster Elkan Baggott won his first Indonesia U19s cap as his side beat North Macedonia 4-1 in a friendly in Split, Croatia earlier today.

Second-year scholar Baggott, 17, who made his senior Town bow in the 2-0 EFL Trophy victory over Gillingham on Tuesday, joined up with the Indonesian youngsters at their training camp on Wednesday.

The squad has been together since August 30th with the camp originally organised as part of their preparations for the AFC U19 Championships in Uzbekistan which were set to be played from October 14th to 31st but has now been delayed until early next year.

The game against the North Macedonians was their ninth match of their time in Croatia with another friendly against the same opposition on Wednesday and two matches against Bosnia & Herzegovina to follow.

It’s the second time the 6ft 4in tall central defender, who was born in Thailand to an English father and Indonesian mother, has been with the Indonesian U19s, having previously attended a camp in Jakarta in August.

"Saya sangat senang dan bahagia dapat kembali bergabung bersama Timnas U-19 pada pemusatan latihan di Kroasia. Saya dalam kondisi baik dan siap menjalani menu latihan bersama teman-teman di sini," kata Elkan Baggot.#KitaGaruda pic.twitter.com/kT2HZBaE1Q — PSSI (@PSSI) October 10, 2020

Photo: Matchday Images