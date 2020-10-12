Woolfenden, Lankester, Bennetts and Dobra in U23s Facing Colchester

Monday, 12th Oct 2020 12:21 Luke Woolfenden, Jack Lankester, Keanan Bennetts and Crawley Town target Armando Dobra are among those included in the U23s team facing Colchester United in a behind-closed-doors fixture at the JobServe Community Stadium this afternoon (KO 1pm). Woolfenden will be playing his second game since suffering a groin injury earlier in the season - he played the full 90 minutes of the EFL Trophy victory over Gillingham last Tuesday - having been on the bench at Blackpool at the weekend, while Bennetts will be looking to get minutes under his belt following his loan move from Borussia Mönchengladbach having made his Town debut as a sub in the 4-1 win at Bloomfield Road. Dobra and other young fringe players such as Brett McGavin and Corrie Ndaba will be looking to impress any watching scouts as they look for loan moves ahead of Friday’s 5pm deadline. TWTD understands there is truth to weekend reports that League Two Crawley are targeting 19-year-old Dobra, a move which would appear to suit all parties. Scottish League One side Falkirk have also shown interest but that potential switch was less favoured and is unlikely to take place. Town’s U23s are seventh in Professional Development League Two South with the U’s third. U23s: White, Crowe, Woolfenden, Ndaba, Smith, McGavin, Gibbs, Lankester, Bennetts, Simpson, Dobra. Photo: Matchday Images



Monkey_Blue added 13:36 - Oct 12

Why aren’t the U23 games being streamed live this season? Would have watched this one. 0

