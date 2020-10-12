Bennetts on Target as U23s Win at Colchester

Monday, 12th Oct 2020 15:29 Keanan Bennetts netted his first goal in a Town shirt as the U23s beat Colchester United 2-0 at the JobServe Community Stadium this afternoon with sub Albie Armin scoring the second. Bennetts, who recently joined the Blues on loan from Borussia Mönchengladbach, opened the scoring in the 29th minute from Tyreece Simpson’s cut-back. The former Spurs youngster, Luke Woolfenden and Jack Lankester all made way at half-time having got 45 minutes under their belts ahead of Saturday’s first-team home game against Accrington Stanley. Academy first-year scholar Armin, a central defender, made it 2-0 in the 89th minute to seal a second win on the trot for Gerard Nash’s side which moves them up to third in the table. Also among the starters was forward Armando Dobra and the Albanian U21 international other young fringe players such as Brett McGavin and Corrie Ndaba will have been out to impress any watching scouts as they look for loan moves ahead of Friday’s 5pm deadline. TWTD understands there is truth to weekend reports that League Two Crawley are targeting 19-year-old Dobra, a move which would appear to suit all parties. Scottish League One side Falkirk have also shown interest but that potential switch was less favoured and is unlikely to take place. U23s: White, Crowe, Woolfenden (Armin 46), Ndaba, Smith (c), McGavin, Gibbs, Lankester (Cotter 46), Bennetts (Z Brown 46), Simpson, Dobra. Unused: Healy, Ridd. Photo: Matchday Images



BlueArrow added 16:01 - Oct 12

Well done lads. No fans again on their Derby day. Lol 😁 1

runningout added 16:06 - Oct 12

Always nice to win at Colchester 1

Suffolkboy added 16:19 - Oct 12

Looks confidence building in every respect ; well done !

COYB 0

