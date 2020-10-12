Bishop and Edwards in Team of the Week

Monday, 12th Oct 2020 15:45 Town duo Teddy Bishop and Gwion Edwards have been named in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Week for their performances and goals in Saturday’s 4-1 win at Blackpool. Edwards scored twice and assisted another and Bishop netted once as the top-of-the-table Blues comfortably beat the Seasiders at Bloomfield Road. It’s the second time Bishop, who has scored three times this season, has made the divisional select XI during 2020/21, he was previously named for his display and goal in the 2-0 home win against Wigan, while Edwards, now the Blues’ top scorer with four goals, is appearing for the first time. Also in this week’s team is former Town loanee Jordan Graham, who is now with Gillingham. Photo: Pagepix



