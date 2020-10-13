Norwood Charged With Drink Driving

Tuesday, 13th Oct 2020 10:45

Blues striker James Norwood has been charged with drink driving.

The offence is alleged to have taken place in the early hours of August 30th on Chapel Road, Cockfield near Bury St Edmunds, the village in which the frontman lives.

The 30-year-old is alleged to have recorded 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit 35mcg in 100ml while driving an Audi Q8.

Norwood, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, was due to appear at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich this morning but the case was adjourned until December 8th.

A Town spokesperson told TWTD: “We are aware of James’s situation. A charge of drink driving is clearly a serious matter but the club will not be commenting further until the case has been concluded.

Photo: Matchday Images