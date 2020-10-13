Lambert: If Change is Going to Come Everyone Has to Be Involved
Tuesday, 13th Oct 2020 14:46
Boss Paul Lambert says something has to change in football but that there has to be more dialogue in the wake of the emergence of Project Big Picture over the weekend.
The proposal for a restructuring of the game, instigated by Liverpool and Manchester United and supported by EFL chairman Rick Parry, would see, among other things, the Premier League cut to 18 clubs, the big six - the two clubs who have been discussing the plan plus Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City - have a greater say in the running of the game and the potential scrapping of the League Cup and the Community Shield, as well as the FA gifted £100 million and the EFL an initial £250 million and 25 per cent of shared media rights going forward.
The Premier League, a number of its clubs, including West Ham United, the FA and the Government have all been critical of the proposals and their timing in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.
Lambert admits that changes are needed in the game but believes further discussion is required.
“Something has to change in the game but there needs to be a lot more dialogue,” he told iFollow Ipswich.
“There are a lot of questions to be answered first and I can understand the controversy it’s created.
“I’m old school and believe there should be one body running the game but if change is going to come about everyone has to be involved, get their heads together and be in agreement. If it’s for the good of the game itself then everyone will agree with it.
“There are so many avenues to explore and while it’s clear that money has to be filtered down the leagues, I don’t see why it needs a reconstruction to make that happen.
“Clubs in the lower leagues needed help before the pandemic but Covid is causing havoc in sport and in lots of areas, not just in this country but around the world so something does have to be done or clubs will go out of business.”
