Lambert: If Change is Going to Come Everyone Has to Be Involved

Tuesday, 13th Oct 2020 14:46 Boss Paul Lambert says something has to change in football but that there has to be more dialogue in the wake of the emergence of Project Big Picture over the weekend. The proposal for a restructuring of the game, instigated by Liverpool and Manchester United and supported by EFL chairman Rick Parry, would see, among other things, the Premier League cut to 18 clubs, the big six - the two clubs who have been discussing the plan plus Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City - have a greater say in the running of the game and the potential scrapping of the League Cup and the Community Shield, as well as the FA gifted £100 million and the EFL an initial £250 million and 25 per cent of shared media rights going forward. The Premier League, a number of its clubs, including West Ham United, the FA and the Government have all been critical of the proposals and their timing in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. Lambert admits that changes are needed in the game but believes further discussion is required. “Something has to change in the game but there needs to be a lot more dialogue,” he told iFollow Ipswich. “There are a lot of questions to be answered first and I can understand the controversy it’s created. “I’m old school and believe there should be one body running the game but if change is going to come about everyone has to be involved, get their heads together and be in agreement. If it’s for the good of the game itself then everyone will agree with it. “There are so many avenues to explore and while it’s clear that money has to be filtered down the leagues, I don’t see why it needs a reconstruction to make that happen. “Clubs in the lower leagues needed help before the pandemic but Covid is causing havoc in sport and in lots of areas, not just in this country but around the world so something does have to be done or clubs will go out of business.” Photo: TWTD



senduntd added 14:55 - Oct 13

Stitch up 1

TractorRoyNo1 added 15:00 - Oct 13

Palace chairman and Burnley manager also entitled to their views. 0

Ipswichbusiness added 15:35 - Oct 13

The Daily Telegraph today says, “The Premier League opponents to “Project Big Picture” have declared it “dead in the water”, with at least 13 of the member clubs understood to be united against it ahead of what promises to be a defining shareholders meeting tomorrow”. 0

ArnieM added 15:39 - Oct 13

This has to be the biggest stitch up in football of all time, and the timing of this “ offer” by PL is cynical in the extreme. What a bunch of greedy bas tards they are.



Their offer might appear substantial and good, but it’s anything but that, ( given the money awash 8n the PL), This is down to utter greed and big clubs looking out ONLY FOR THEMSELVES!



F ck the lot of them! 0

