Arsenal U21s Beat Crawley in Town's EFL Trophy Group

Tuesday, 13th Oct 2020 22:04

Arsenal’s U21s beat Crawley Town 2-1 in the Blues’ EFL Trophy group this evening.

The young Gunners top the group on maximum points with Town second with three on goal difference from Gillingham.

The Blues face the Red Devils, who are keen to sign Town forward Armando Dobra on loan before Friday’s 5pm deadline, in their final group match at the Broadfield Stadium on Tuesday 10th November.

A victory would secure a place in the knockout stage, while a draw either with or without a bonus point for winning a penalty shootout could be enough for the Blues depending on the result in the Gillingham-Arsenal U21s fixture.

Photo: Matchday Images