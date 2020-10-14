Earlier Kick-Off For Crawley Tie

Town's third EFL Trophy group game at Crawley on Tuesday 10th November will now kick-off at 7pm.

The tie at the Broadfield Stadium was originally set to start at 7.45pm.

Arsenal's U21s top the group on maximum points, having beaten the Red Devils 2-1 last night, with Town second with three on goal difference from Gillingham.

A Blues victory would secure a place in the knockout stage, while a draw either with or without a bonus point for winning a penalty shootout could be enough for the Blues depending on the result in the Gillingham-Arsenal U21s fixture.

Photo: Matchday Images