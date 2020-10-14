Quantcast
Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Earlier Kick-Off For Crawley Tie
Wednesday, 14th Oct 2020 16:14

Town's third EFL Trophy group game at Crawley on Tuesday 10th November will now kick-off at 7pm.

The tie at the Broadfield Stadium was originally set to start at 7.45pm.

Arsenal's U21s top the group on maximum points, having beaten the Red Devils 2-1 last night, with Town second with three on goal difference from Gillingham.

A Blues victory would secure a place in the knockout stage, while a draw either with or without a bonus point for winning a penalty shootout could be enough for the Blues depending on the result in the Gillingham-Arsenal U21s fixture.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2020