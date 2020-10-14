Premier League Clubs Agree £50m Rescue Package for Leagues One and Two

Wednesday, 14th Oct 2020 18:13 Premier League clubs approved a rescue package for League One and Two clubs at a meeting earlier today where they also agreed that the Project Big Picture proposals will not be pursued. Project Big Picture, instigated by Liverpool and Manchester United and supported by EFL chairman Rick Parry, proposed a restructuring of the game which would have seen, among other things, the Premier League cut to 18 clubs, the big six - the two clubs who have been discussing the plan plus Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City - having a greater say in the running of the game and the potential scrapping of the League Cup and the Community Shield. The FA would have been gifted £100 million and the EFL an initial £250 million and 25 per cent of shared media rights going forward. The top flight clubs met online earlier today to discuss the plans and subsequently issued a statement. “All 20 Premier League clubs today unanimously agreed that Project Big Picture will not be endorsed or pursued by the Premier League, or The FA,” the statement reads. “Further, Premier League shareholders agreed to work together as a 20-club collective on a strategic plan for the future structures and financing of English football, consulting with all stakeholders to ensure a vibrant, competitive and sustainable football pyramid. “Clubs will work collaboratively, in an open and transparent process, focusing on competition structure, calendar, governance and financial sustainability. “This project has the full support of The FA and will include engagement with all relevant stakeholders including fans, Government and, of course, the EFL. “Also at today's meeting it was agreed to make available a rescue package which aims to ensure that League One and League Two clubs will not go out of business as a result of the financial impact of Covid-19 and be able to complete the 2020/21 season. “League One and League Two clubs rely more heavily on matchday revenue and have fewer resources at their disposal than Championship or Premier League clubs and are therefore more at risk, especially at a time when fans are excluded from attending matches. “This offer will consist of grants and interest-free loans totalling a further £50 million on top of the £27.2 million solidarity payments already advanced to League One and League Two this year, making a total of £77.2 million. “Discussions will also continue with the EFL regarding Championship clubs’ financial needs. This addresses Government concerns about lower league clubs' financial fragility. “Football is not the same without attending fans and the football economy is unsustainable without them. The Premier League and all our clubs remain committed to the safe return of fans as soon as possible.” Last month Parry, whose position as EFL chairman is in some jeopardy due to his involvement in Project Big Picture, said the clubs in the Championship, League One and League Two would require an injection of up to £250 million to get through the financial crisis created by the pandemic. The £50 million package is 20 per cent of that total calculated on the basis that League One and Two clubs receive 13 per cent and seven per cent of the annual solidarity payments respectively. Town owner Marcus Evans says the Blues could be £10 million down by the end of the season if the situation remains as it is with no fans able to attend games. Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Saxonblue74 added 18:39 - Oct 14

The correct decision in my opinion. Football should not be further monopolized by the big 6. It could potentially stagnate the game, leaving clubs stranded in the lower leagues. There is a chance of Covid being a bit of a leveller within the game, let's not allow the fat cats to destroy the ambition of clubs and players outside the top 2 tiers. 2

shortmarine1969 added 18:39 - Oct 14

glad the thing has been shelved but the so called "bail out" is frankly pathetic , the solidarty payments is money the clubs would have got , but no longer will in future - so 50 Mil loaned = 1m & 41k per club , projected required 250 mil so not even a 3rd of what is required , last season the bottom single club in the prem got over 100 mil , and many clubs are spending excess of 50 mil on single players - it,s a joke , trouble was we all knew the punchline! 0

Nthsuffolkblue added 18:57 - Oct 14

A £50M rescue package split between 48 clubs. Or approximately £1M per club. This is less than half what top Premier League clubs are paying on a single transfer fee. If that is all the clubs need to stay afloat fair enough but it looks to me like it is a drop in the ocean. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments