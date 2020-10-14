Baggott Wins Second Indonesia U19s Cap

Wednesday, 14th Oct 2020 19:02

Blues youngster Elkan Baggott won his second Indonesia U19s cap as his side drew 0-0 with North Macedonia in a friendly in Split, Croatia this afternoon.

Second-year scholar Baggott, who made his senior Town bow in last weekâ€™s 2-0 EFL Trophy victory over Gillingham, was again in the startling XI for Garuda Muda having made his debut in Sundayâ€™s 4-1 victory over the same opposition.

The 17-year-old central defender joined up with the Indonesian youngsters at their training camp last Wednesday, the squad having been together since August 30th.

The camp was originally organised as part of their preparations for the AFC U19 Championships in Uzbekistan which were set to be played from October 14th to 31st but has now been delayed until early next year.

Todayâ€™s game was the 10th match of their time in Croatia with two matches against Bosnia & Herzegovina on Tuesday and Friday of next week.

Itâ€™s the second time the 6ft 4in tall centre-half, who was born in Thailand to an English father and Indonesian mother, has been with the Indonesian U19s, having previously attended a camp in Jakarta in August.

"Saya sangat senang dan bahagia dapat kembali bergabung bersama Timnas U-19 pada pemusatan latihan di Kroasia. Saya dalam kondisi baik dan siap menjalani menu latihan bersama teman-teman di sini," kata Elkan Baggot.#KitaGaruda pic.twitter.com/kT2HZBaE1Q — PSSI (@PSSI) October 10, 2020

Photo: Matchday Images