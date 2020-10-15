Dobra Not Joining Crawley on Loan

Thursday, 15th Oct 2020 15:13 Blues forward Armando Dobra will not be joining League Two Crawley Town on loan, TWTD understands. The Red Devils’ interest in the 19-year-old emerged at the weekend and talks have been ongoing over recent days but with the proposed move now not set to happen. We understand Mansfield Town are also keen on signing the Albania U21 international on loan, while other League Two clubs have shown interest and could make an approach before Friday’s 5pm deadline. Scottish League One side Falkirk were also among Dobra’s suitors but that potential switch has also been ruled out. Town boss Paul Lambert is keen to get youngsters such as Dobra, Brett McGavin, Corrie Ndaba and Ben Folami, who was linked with A-League side Melbourne Victory yesterday, out on loan to gain first-team experience. Dobra, who is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2023 with an option for a further season, has made three senior starts and four sub appearances for Town. The London-born forward has scored two first-team goals, most recently the edge-of-the-box strike which opened the scoring in last Tuesday’s 2-0 home victory over Gillingham in the EFL Trophy. Photo: Matchday Images



NthQldITFC added 15:16 - Oct 15

That's odd. Neither am I! 1

leftie1972 added 15:37 - Oct 15

Me neither! I wonder if PL sees him as more of a back up if there are further injuries in the first team or he’s looking to go elsewhere? 0

PhilTWTD added 15:39 - Oct 15

From what I gather it wasn't seen as the right move rather than him being kept here due to injuries. 0

jabberjackson added 15:44 - Oct 15

I suspect we have said "If you want him...he must play."

Crawley have probably reserved the right not to... 0

Wallingford_Boy added 15:46 - Oct 15

I don't think we can force anyone to play a loanee! I mean, what if he doesn't try at training. I guess both parties didn't fancy it, but he will be off in next 24 hours I am sure. 0

BryanPlug added 15:47 - Oct 15

Poor lad. Turned down moves to Brighton and Leeds and now can’t get a game at Crawley. 1

Gilesy added 16:18 - Oct 15

Wallingford Boy - I suspect Wolves forced us last season! 0

Wickets added 16:22 - Oct 15

So you are saying that it was our choice not to let him go out on loan to Crawley that maybe suggests he could be set to go elsewhere ? 0

Wickets added 16:23 - Oct 15

Sorry above was a question for Phil . 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 16:23 - Oct 15

Its the right approach... IF he is to go out on loan it has to be to the right club, where he will get games and develop... Otherwise its pointless 0

