Dobra Not Joining Crawley on Loan
Thursday, 15th Oct 2020 15:13
Blues forward Armando Dobra will not be joining League Two Crawley Town on loan, TWTD understands.
The Red Devils’ interest in the 19-year-old emerged at the weekend and talks have been ongoing over recent days but with the proposed move now not set to happen.
We understand Mansfield Town are also keen on signing the Albania U21 international on loan, while other League Two clubs have shown interest and could make an approach before Friday’s 5pm deadline.
Scottish League One side Falkirk were also among Dobra’s suitors but that potential switch has also been ruled out.
Town boss Paul Lambert is keen to get youngsters such as Dobra, Brett McGavin, Corrie Ndaba and Ben Folami, who was linked with A-League side Melbourne Victory yesterday, out on loan to gain first-team experience.
Dobra, who is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2023 with an option for a further season, has made three senior starts and four sub appearances for Town.
The London-born forward has scored two first-team goals, most recently the edge-of-the-box strike which opened the scoring in last Tuesday’s 2-0 home victory over Gillingham in the EFL Trophy.
Photo: Matchday Images
