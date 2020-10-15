EFL: £50m Premier League Rescue Package Some Way Short
Thursday, 15th Oct 2020 19:37
The EFL has released a statement following meetings of its 72 clubs today in which it says the £50 million rescue package offered by the Premier League to sides in Leagues One and Two is “some way short” of what is required.
Yesterday, the 20 Premier League clubs met in the wake of the emergence of the Project Big Picture proposals, which they decided would not be pursued, and agreed the package of £50 million to League One and Two sides but nothing to the Championship.
“The need for continued unity across the membership base was fundamental to discussions across all three divisions, and therefore there was a strong consensus that any rescue package must meet the requirements of all 72 clubs before it can be considered in full.
“The League has been very clear in its discussions of the financial requirements needed to address lost gate receipts in 2019/20 and 2020/21, and while EFL clubs are appreciative that a formal proposal has now been put forward, the conditional offer of £50 million falls some way short of this.
“The EFL is keen to continue discussions with the Premier League to reach an agreeable solution that will address the short-term financial needs of all of our clubs and allow us the ability to consider the longer-term economic issues in parallel that specifically look to achieve a more sustainable EFL for the future. There will be no further comment at this time.”
Last month EFL chairman Rick Parry, whose position as EFL chairman is in some jeopardy due to his involvement in Project Big Picture, said the clubs in the Championship, League One and League Two would require an injection of up to £250 million to get through the financial crisis created by the pandemic.
The £50 million package is 20 per cent of that total calculated on the basis that League One and Two clubs receive 13 per cent and seven per cent of the annual Premier League solidarity payments respectively.
Photo: Contributed
