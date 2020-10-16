Folami Close to Melbourne Victory Loan Move

Friday, 16th Oct 2020 09:42 Town boss Paul Lambert has confirmed that striker Ben Folami is close to joining Australian A-League side Melbourne Victory on loan. Reports that the Victory, a club at one time managed by ex-Blues boss Jim Magilton, were keen on Folami, a Sydney-born Australian U23 international, emerged earlier in the week. Lambert confirmed the interest and says that the loan deal, which doesn’t have to be completed prior to the domestic transfer window closes at 5pm today, is not far off being sealed. “I think they’ve more or less got it done, it’s more or less done,” the Blues manager said. “It’s a great opportunity for him. I think he knows the coach there [Grant Brebner], I think it’s good for him that he’ll play competitive football week in, week out, I think that’s important for any kid’s development.” Lambert says the Blues will still be able to keep an eye on Folami’s progress despite being on the other side of the world. “That’s alright, there’s a great thing called television and video now, you can get them sent over so you can watch them,” he added. “Football is universal now, you can see any league in the world, it’s no problem.” Folami was a member of the Olyroos squad - the U23s - which qualified for the Olympics which were due to be held in Tokyo this summer but have been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The move to the Victory will allow coach Graham Arnold to watch him in action on a regular basis. The A-League is currently working towards a December 27th start for its new season. Folami, who scored his first senior goal in the recent 2-0 EFL Trophy victory over Gillingham, is contracted to Town until next summer with the deal likely to include the usual one-year option. The frontman has made four first-team starts and three sub appearances for the Blues. He spent a short spell on loan at Stevenage at the end of last season playing two games from the bench before the campaign was curtailed. Photo: Matchday Images



Bergholt_Blue added 10:02 - Oct 16

Hopefully it's not the last time we will see him in a town shirt 1

