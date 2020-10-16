Lambert: We've Nothing Coming In

Friday, 16th Oct 2020 10:36 Blues boss Paul Lambert confirmed that he doesn’t anticipate making any further additions to his squad before the domestic transfer window closes at 5pm this afternoon. “No, we’ve nothing coming in,” Lambert confirmed when asked whether there would be any incoming signings. Quizzed on whether that was through choice or the limitations of the League One salary cap, he said: “That’s it, that’s where we are, there’s no point in understanding it, that’s where we are, we have to get on with it and it’s OK.” He says that ideally he would have liked to add, confirming that he would have wanted another body up front with James Norwood and Aaron Drinan out injured at present. “Yes, when you’re doing well you try and strengthen but it is what it is,” he said. “We can’t do it and that’s the situation. It’s not something I get caught up in.” Lambert has added free signings Stephen Ward, David Cornell and Oli Hawkins during the window as well as loanees Mark McGuinness and Keanan Bennetts. Photo: TWTD



WhoisJimmyJuan added 10:58 - Oct 16

Step up Ben Morris, Ben Folami and Tyreece Simpson. 0

