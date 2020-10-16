Lambert: Not Sure £50m Rescue Package is Enough

Friday, 16th Oct 2020 11:29 Town boss Paul Lambert says he's not sure the Premier League’s rescue package of £50 million for clubs in Leagues One and Two is enough. The 20 top flight clubs made the £50 million offer of grants and interest-free loans on Wednesday in a week dominated by discussions about the future of the game in this country, news of Project Big Picture having broken over the weekend. Asked about the proposed rescue package for lower league clubs currently struggling due to the financial impact of the pandemic, Lambert said: “If £50 million is getting spread over every club in League One and League Two I’m not sure that’s enough, I’m really not. I “I don’t know where the game is going, I think it was the right decision to knock Project Big Picture on the head because I think there are too many controversial things that have been said. “Nobody was singing from the same hymn sheet, there seemed to be a rule for one and a rule for the other, and that was wrong, and that was why you were getting so many people saying, ’It’s not a good idea’, ‘It’s a good idea’, ‘It’s not a good idea, we don’t want to do it’, ‘We want to do it’. “If it was right everybody would have bought into it. It wasn’t right. If you’re telling me £50 million for League One and Two is enough, I’m not sure it’s going to be enough.” Does he believe there are too many people making the decisions? “I’m not sure there are too many people, but I’m not sure if they are the right people. “You need the right people have to make a decision, you can have as many people as you want as long as it’s good for the game, that’s the most important thing. “Whoever is making the decision, in my opinion you have to have people that make the right choice for the game as a whole, not for any individual club, for the game as a whole. “And at this time it’s an incredible thing that we’re going through and I’m not sure I’ll see this again in my lifetime. I hope I don’t because it’s ruining the game that’s for sure.” If the wrong decisions are made they could impact upon the game for years to come.



“Yes, and that’s why I think they need to get their heads together for the good of the game, not for the good of the individual club,” he added. “Financially the game has been overtaken by money, without a doubt that’s what’s happened. “In my opinion, you have to [make decisions] for the good of the game and looking after everything. That’s the grassroots and right through the non-leagues to the lower leagues to the Championship to the Premier League, it’s for the good of the game. I think everybody has to get around the table, not for each and everybody's individual club.” Photo: TWTD



MickMillsTash added 12:11 - Oct 16

Players and Managers should take a pay cut until things return to 'normal' 0

