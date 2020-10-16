Quantcast
Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Dobra, McGavin and Ndaba in U23s at Birmingham
Friday, 16th Oct 2020 12:12

Armando Dobra, Brett McGavin and Corrie Ndaba all start for the U23s in this afternoonâ€™s behind-closed-doors game against Birmingham City at their Trillion Trophy Training Centre.

The young Blues will be looking for their third win on the trot having followed a 2-1 home victory over Cardiff with Mondayâ€™s 2-0 win at Colchester.

Gerard Nashâ€™s side are currently third in Professional Development League Two South with Birmingham fourth in the North division.

U23s: White, Crowe, Stewart, Ndaba, Smith (c), McGavin, Crane, Healy, Viral, Gibbs, Dobra. Subs: Ridd, Armin, Z Brown, Chiwera.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2020