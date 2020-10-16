Dobra, McGavin and Ndaba in U23s at Birmingham
Friday, 16th Oct 2020 12:12
Armando Dobra, Brett McGavin and Corrie Ndaba all start for the U23s in this afternoonâ€™s behind-closed-doors game against Birmingham City at their Trillion Trophy Training Centre.
The young Blues will be looking for their third win on the trot having followed a 2-1 home victory over Cardiff with Mondayâ€™s 2-0 win at Colchester.
Gerard Nashâ€™s side are currently third in Professional Development League Two South with Birmingham fourth in the North division.
U23s: White, Crowe, Stewart, Ndaba, Smith (c), McGavin, Crane, Healy, Viral, Gibbs, Dobra. Subs: Ridd, Armin, Z Brown, Chiwera.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]