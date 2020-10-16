Bennetts: No Regrets Over Borussia Mönchengladbach Move

Friday, 16th Oct 2020 12:49 Loanee Keanan Bennetts, who has entered a new chapter of his career with Town, insists he has no regrets about the glamour move that took him to parent club Borussia Mönchengladbach from Tottenham when he was only 19. It was in July 2018 that Bennetts completed a £2 million transfer to the five-time Bundesliga champions but having failed to establish himself in their first team he jumped at the opportunity of a season-long loan move to the League One leaders. Winger Bennetts said: “Once I heard I was wanted by Ipswich, a club I know about and a club looking to achieve things, I was immediately interested. “Once I had spoken to the manager and some of the players I know here I was even more convinced that it would be a good move for me. “I was enticed by the idea of being an Ipswich player. I was happy to sign and now that I’ve settled in and feel comfortable I am sure things are going to work out well for me and the club. “We are on a great run and I can’t wait to be involved more and feel a bigger part of things going forward. “Football is all about feeling the pressure and dealing with the circumstances. There is a natural pressure on me to be coming into a big club like Ipswich and trying to win a regular place in the side. “The important thing is how you deal with it and to take your chance when it comes along. “You have to forget about any external pressure and just focus on the challenge that lies ahead. It’s important to focus on yourself if you are going to do yourself justice on the pitch.

“We all have ability and it’s vital we show it when we are out on the pitch, so it’s all about doing your best, putting everything into it and giving a good account of yourself to help the team.” Was it a big call to make the switch to one of Germany’s best-known clubs? He added: “I wouldn’t say it was a big call. I’m half-German so I grew up watching the football there and it had a real pull for me. “When I received the offer it was hard to say no to it. Due to problems I had injury-wise it might not have gone to plan but it was an important step in my career and something that I’ve learned from. “This season is important for me because it’s the present. All I can focus on is the next seven or eight months to really push on and stake my claim. “I need to get back on track first and then think about what’s next for me. It didn’t go as planned out in Germany but that’s how life works; that’s how it goes. Right now I’m only focusing on one thing and that’s trying to play my way into the Ipswich side. “I don’t live with regrets because I remember how it was at the time I moved to Germany. “It was the best opportunity I could have had for myself but I had issues with injuries. They happen, you get into a bad run and you get more serious ones, so it did taint my time there. “It’s difficult to gauge my time in a positive light or a fair light because of the sort of problems I had with injuries. I went there for a reason, to play, and when I go through the list of injuries that I suffered it’s not nice. “I had the trust of the board and the sporting director, I was very comfortable with the environment and the rest of the boys, and the plan was to play. “I couldn’t tell you how close I was to playing regularly in the first team but I was in the squad and in and around the first team. “I didn’t get to make that step up because of injuries and different reasons as well. But I think it’s important not to dwell on things. It’s best to just try to get on with it and get yourself back to where you should be by playing again and getting your name out there. “What I always say is that it comes down to the individual. When I had the opportunity presented to me it was a great chance to join a massive club with a rich history – so definitely no regrets. It’s just how it is and how life works, so you just have to accept it and live in the present. “This move is a challenge because we’re top of the league and we want to stay there. “That’s the aim and we’re looking to build on every performance and keep going to see where it takes us. It’s a long season but we’ve started well and it’s how we mean to continue.” Bennetts revealed what has been asked of him by Town boss Paul Lambert, adding: “He has said he wants me to express myself and show the ability I have. That’s what he wants from me within the team environment. “He has told me to take the opportunity when it comes and that’s what I aim to do. I am here to help the team and to make us stronger. “We have a very strong squad with a lot of good players, which I don’t think should be underestimated for a second, and I’m grateful and happy that the manager trusts me to join it. “My job now is to show myself in a positive light and demonstrate that I have something to offer. “Everything about the move is to help the club and also me as an individual, and I see it as a good fit for us both. The team are flying but we need to stay there – that’s the challenge for all of us.” Photo: Matchday Images



