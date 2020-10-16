Brown Hits Hat-Trick as Table-Topping U23s Come From Three Down to Win
Friday, 16th Oct 2020 16:11
Substitute Zak Brown scored a hat-trick and Brett McGavin two penalties as Townâ€™s U23s staged a remarkable comeback to beat Birmingham City 5-4 at their Trillion Trophy Training Centre this afternoon and go top of their league having been 3-0 behind.
The Blues were two behind at the break and the home side added a third three minutes after the restart before the youngsters staged an extraordinary fightback.
A Brown header and McGavinâ€™s two spot-kicks levelled the fixture and two more goals from the substitute on 83 and 88 claimed all three points for Town.
A third win on the trot puts Gerard Nashâ€™s Blues top of Professional Development League Two South but having played two games more than second-placed Bristol City, who are a point behind with a 100 per cent record from their three games.
Meanwhile, Townâ€™s U18s are in action at home to Barnsley in a behind-closed-doors game at Playford Road on Saturday morning.
U23s: White, Crowe, Stewart, Ndaba, Smith (c), McGavin, Crane, Healy, Viral, Gibbs, Dobra. Subs: Ridd, Armin, Z Brown, Chiwera.
