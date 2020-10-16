Cotter Rejoins Chelmsford on Loan

Friday, 16th Oct 2020 20:43 Blues right-back Barry Cotter has rejoined Chelmsford City on loan until January 2nd. The 21-year-old spent a month with the National League South side early last season, making three appearances. Clarets boss Robbie Simpson said: “With Elliot Omozusi out most likely for the season I felt the need to bolster our full-back options. “We’ve been trying for a while to find the right loan signing and out of the blue Barry messaged me saying he had just been made available for loan and that he would love to come back to Chelmsford. “Immediately I thought it was a no brainer! He was exceptional in his short loan spell with us last year. I played centre-back alongside him so I saw up close what a good all round player he is. It’ll certainly be exciting to see him in a Clarets shirt again!” The Irish U21 international, who spent time on trial at Leyton Orient in August, says he needs to be playing senior football at this stage of his development. “I’m at the point of my career where I want to be playing men’s football as I’ve been in the U23s at Ipswich and I want to get used to playing first team football regularly,” he told the Clarets official site. “I also know Robbie from the last time I was at Chelmsford and I always admired his vision and his future plans for the team and that is what brought me back to the club.” Cotter, who is contracted to Town until the end of 2021 with the club having an option for a further season, hopes his time back at Chelmsford will get him back into the first-team picture having not featured this season, even in the EFL Trophy. “My first loan here really helped me as I was able to play some minutes in men’s football,” he said. “Paul Lambert at Ipswich then called me up to play in a couple of cup games including making my FA Cup debut. Hopefully after this loan I can have the same result and go back to Ipswich in the first team.” Cotter, who joined Town from Limerick in January 2018 and has made three senior starts and one sub appearance, is set to make his second Chelmsford debut in tomorrow’s game against Eastbourne at Priory Road, just as he did in his first spell, the match ending in a 4-0 victory to the Essex side. The Irishman's return to Chelmsford was the only business on an otherwise quiet domestic deadline day at Portman Road. Elsewhere, former Blues striker Jack Marriott, 26, joined Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long loan from Derby County. Photo: Matchday Images



