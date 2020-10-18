Ipswich Town 2-0 Accrington Stanley - Highlights

Linkboy13 added 09:53 - Oct 18

Accrington Stanley's central defenders were very tall and possibly not having a big striker ourselves went to our advantage. By playing the ball on the ground with quick passing movements made them look quite slow on the turn and this was emphasised by the quality of our goals. Accrington would not have accounted for this during training and were caught unawares. I don't think this would work longterm especially when the pitches get heavier and we will need to return to a more balanced attack as soon as possible but it's nice to know we have a plan B .