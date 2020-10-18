Ex-Blues Defender Collins Announces Retirement

Sunday, 18th Oct 2020 10:14 Former Town defender James Collins has announced his retirement from football having left the Blues at the end of the 2018/19 season. Collins joined Town in January 2019 after two spells on trial, first under Paul Hurst and then Paul Lambert, and made six starts in an injury-hit spell. The 37-year-old former Wales international spent much of his career with West Ham where he had two spells and also played for Aston Villa and Cardiff. "This will not come as a surprise to most people as I haven't played for a season now," he posted on Instagram. "But with a heavy heart I've decided to officially retire from football. "After a lot of thought I believe this is the best thing to do so I can draw a line under my 20-year career and move on to my next chapter in life. "I would like to thank all the players and fans at all the clubs I played for. "Also all the players, staff and fans of Wales - as a boy to play for my country was a dream and I'm very proud to have gone on to get 51 caps and loved every second.” Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Suffolkboy added 10:30 - Oct 18

What a shame we couldn’t see more of and from him ; a seasoned professional with a wise head and absolute honesty , just the physical presence we really needed too !

Wish him all the best for the future and success whatever he chooses to do .

Good man !

COYB 2

NicRams added 10:49 - Oct 18

A proper old school solid defender, something I feel is missing from the modern game. Somebody who’ll throw himself into anything. I agree with Suffolkboy, a massive shame we couldn’t see more from him but feel whatever he does he’s got a lot to offer on the coaching front. 0

chrisswailes added 11:38 - Oct 18

Loved his reaction after the Rotherham win! One of the only bright spots of the relegation season. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments