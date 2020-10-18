Ex-Blues Defender Collins Announces Retirement
Sunday, 18th Oct 2020 10:14
Former Town defender James Collins has announced his retirement from football having left the Blues at the end of the 2018/19 season.
Collins joined Town in January 2019 after two spells on trial, first under Paul Hurst and then Paul Lambert, and made six starts in an injury-hit spell.
The 37-year-old former Wales international spent much of his career with West Ham where he had two spells and also played for Aston Villa and Cardiff.
"This will not come as a surprise to most people as I haven't played for a season now," he posted on Instagram. "But with a heavy heart I've decided to officially retire from football.
"After a lot of thought I believe this is the best thing to do so I can draw a line under my 20-year career and move on to my next chapter in life.
"I would like to thank all the players and fans at all the clubs I played for.
"Also all the players, staff and fans of Wales - as a boy to play for my country was a dream and I'm very proud to have gone on to get 51 caps and loved every second.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
Climbing Up the Walls by Mullet
The world has undoubtedly changed and with it, until some indeterminate point, football has done too. Not only have we seen another club disappear as the fans of Macclesfield joined those of Bury in being locked out of the game, we might count ourselves lucky to only be locked out of Portman Road for our own good.
A Head in the Right Place by NormEmerges
A nice victory against Wigan, well played the Town, and you achieved it without what many consider our best player. For the second match in a row, Flynn Downes was left out because “his head wasn’t in the right place”.
Pyramid Strong by Mullet
On Friday the members of League One voted by majority to instigate a salary cap. In doing so they not only limit everybody in the division to spending £2.5m per season, but they limit themselves in making the transition to established second tier side or beyond.
We Should Encourage the Club and the League to Stream All Games by rugbytomc
In an ideal world, all League One clubs for next season would take the extra steps of temperature checks at the turnstiles with entry refused for anyone with a temperature and also insist on every fan entering the ground wearing a mask for the entirety of their time in the ground.
Euro Glory for Town by clivebleedingthomas
This was the season in which we had a realistic chance of winning the Treble - it sounds like complete fantasy now, but it happened. Our hopes of FA Cup glory had been finished, along with Kevin Beattie’s career as a Town player, at Villa Park.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]